Chiwenga's critically ill ex-wife wheeled into court

THERE was a heartrending spectacle at the Harare magistrates court Wednesday after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, was assisted into the court room in a wheelchair.Her ambulance was barred from entering court premises, with authorities claiming they had "received instructions" not to allow the vehicle in.Beatrice Mtetwa and Douglas Coltart, representing the critically ill former model, had to run around and source a wheel chair before their client was taken to a courtroom.She groaned in pain as her wheel chair was forced through uneven pavements until she was in court 18, where magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka presided over the hearing.Business came to a standstill as people at the court grounds gathered to witness the scene, many saying they felt sorry for the once-famous mother of five.In court, Mubaiwa had a number of aides frequently attending to her, making sure she was sitting comfortable as she groaned in pain through the proceedingsThe team comprised two paramedics, two personal aides and her mother.Mubaiwa is charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried to end the life of her husband, the feared army general, when he was bed ridden and critically ill in South Africa.Last week the court slapped her with an arrest warrant after she failed to make it up the stairs to a court room where the case was being heard.Mtetwa successfully sought cancelation of the arrest warrant after arguing that the default was not willful."She was in the court premises but couldn't help herself up the stairs. Her mother could not carry her up the stairs…," explained the lawyer before the warrant was cancelled.Mubaiwa has also challenged the court's jurisdiction, claiming that she can only be tried in South Africa, where charges against her arose."The ruling on this application is not yet ready and will be made on August 19," said the magistrate.The former model is alleged to have unplugged life saving devices on Chiwenga when he was admitted at a hospital in Pretoria, South Africa.She denies the allegations.Mubaiwa is also accused of assaulting her former child minder, Delight Munyoro.She was recently convicted on charges of forging a marriage certificate in a bid to upgrade the couple's customary marriage before their fallout.Chiwenga and Mubaiwa divorce proceedings are also pending before the courts.She also lost custody to her minor children after the courts ruled she was mentally unwell to look after them.Three years down the line, the former model has not physically set her eyes on her children.