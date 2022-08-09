Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga's critically ill ex-wife wheeled into court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THERE was a heartrending spectacle at the Harare magistrates court Wednesday after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, was assisted into the court room in a wheelchair.

Her ambulance was barred from entering court premises, with authorities claiming they had "received instructions" not to allow the vehicle in.

Beatrice Mtetwa and Douglas Coltart, representing the critically ill former model, had to run around and source a wheel chair before their client was taken to a courtroom.

She groaned in pain as her wheel chair was forced through uneven pavements until she was in court 18, where magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka presided over the hearing.

Business came to a standstill as people at the court grounds gathered to witness the scene, many saying they felt sorry for the once-famous mother of five.

In court, Mubaiwa had a number of aides frequently attending to her, making sure she was sitting comfortable as she groaned in pain through the proceedings

The team comprised two paramedics, two personal aides and her mother.

Mubaiwa is charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried to end the life of her husband, the feared army general, when he was bed ridden and critically ill in South Africa.

Last week the court slapped her with an arrest warrant after she failed to make it up the stairs to a court room where the case was being heard.

Mtetwa successfully sought cancelation of the arrest warrant after arguing that the default was not willful.

"She was in the court premises but couldn't help herself up the stairs. Her mother could not carry her up the stairs…," explained the lawyer before the warrant was cancelled.

Mubaiwa has also challenged the court's jurisdiction, claiming that she can only be tried in South Africa, where charges against her arose.

"The ruling on this application is not yet ready and will be made on August 19," said the magistrate.

The former model is alleged to have unplugged life saving devices on Chiwenga when he was admitted at a hospital in Pretoria, South Africa.

She denies the allegations.

Mubaiwa is also accused of assaulting her former child minder, Delight Munyoro.

She was recently convicted on charges of forging a marriage certificate in a bid to upgrade the couple's customary marriage before their fallout.

Chiwenga and Mubaiwa divorce proceedings are also pending before the courts.

She also lost custody to her minor children after the courts ruled she was mentally unwell to look after them.

Three years down the line, the former model has not physically set her eyes on her children.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's 70 year old historic painting depicts Jesus as a black man

41 mins ago | 120 Views

BCC, TTI reviews parking model with immediate effect

1 hr ago | 119 Views

South Africa hosts Zimbabwe's foreign minister

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa drawing a princely cheque from ailing Marry Mubaiwa

1 hr ago | 464 Views

Chamisa charms armed forces with title deed promises

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Zesa switches off top officials, police in blitz

11 hrs ago | 2770 Views

Mnangagwa's broke govt rules out US dollar salaries

11 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Red flag over Mnangagwa ally's mining operations

11 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa's US$500m Zim Cyber City 'murky' investor exposed

11 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Mnangagwa visited Mutami at school?

11 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

11 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

11 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

11 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

13 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

13 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

13 hrs ago | 615 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

13 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

13 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mwonzora to announce congress dates

13 hrs ago | 685 Views

BCC to turn Emganwini house into clinic

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zec fails to pay workers

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa targeting African churches

13 hrs ago | 323 Views

Illegal settlers forge land documents

13 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chevrons on brink of rare feat

13 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabweans living in South Africa fear for their safety

13 hrs ago | 873 Views

Mnangagwa told walk the talk

13 hrs ago | 266 Views

Internal Zanu-PF violence unsettles youth leader

13 hrs ago | 314 Views

73 passengers escape death

13 hrs ago | 661 Views

Chiwenga told to address Gukurahundi

13 hrs ago | 299 Views

'Zimbabwe oil could be new source of conflict'

13 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Mr Mnangagwa, wheels of justice will catch up with you

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

The defence forces are a citizens force

13 hrs ago | 38 Views

Moyo signs for English side

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

Gwanda new stand owners in a dilemma

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

Illegal miners threaten railway tracks

13 hrs ago | 88 Views

Production costs, competition strain Ingwebu

13 hrs ago | 105 Views

Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

20 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

23 hrs ago | 534 Views

Impoverished soldiers threat to Zimbabwe peace and security

23 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Zimbabwean dollar gaining value

09 Aug 2022 at 17:57hrs | 23228 Views

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

09 Aug 2022 at 10:54hrs | 1869 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

09 Aug 2022 at 08:46hrs | 7045 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

09 Aug 2022 at 08:29hrs | 2011 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

09 Aug 2022 at 08:26hrs | 4210 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1655 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1092 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 853 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 810 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days