Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's 70 year old historic painting depicts Jesus as a black man

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
For the first time in his life, Gift Livingstone Sango, 65, saw a painting by his father depicting Jesus as a Black man.

"My father used to draw Jesus as Black because God is for all of us. He is not a God of color," said Sango.

The painting done by his late father in the 1940s is part of a historic exhibit, "The Stars are Bright," now at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe for the first time since the collection left the country more than 70 years ago.

A photograph of Sango's father, Livingstone, as a young boy hangs next to the painting.

"We never knew our father was such a great artist but after 70 years we are seeing these pictures. We are being called," said Sango. "Some of these pictures we had never seen before. I am seeing my father as a boy."

Sango's father went on to become an accomplished taxidermist working for the National Museum in Bulawayo.

The compelling exhibit at the National Gallery until the end of October is of paintings done in the 1940s and 1950s by young Black students at Cyrene Mission School, the first to teach art to Black students in what was then white minority-ruled Rhodesia.

Using bold strokes and bright, lush colors filling the entire canvases, the students depicted African life in dance, household chores and hunting wildlife alongside the emerging modern world of railroads and electricity lines. The paintings vividly depict tales of African folklore as well as Bible stories in an arresting intersection of African tradition, history and the Christianity introduced by western settlers.

"The Stars are Bright" exhibition has returned the paintings to the country, where many Zimbabweans will see them for the first time. Photographs of many of the artists as young boys are displayed alongside the paintings.

"It was a very difficult time in the 1940s. It was the height of World War II and it was the height of colonialism in Zimbabwe," Lisa Masterson, curator of the exhibition, said. She said the school's founder Edward Paterson was far-sighted to make art a compulsory subject. "For a white Anglican priest to empower young black students with new skills and belief in themselves was completely revolutionary in those days," she said.

"Paterson was a true believer that art could unite people. And that no matter what people saw in an artwork, it didn't matter what color you were, or where you came from or what tribe you were from, art was a unifying factor," said Masterson.

Many students from Cyrene school went on to become artists, teachers and professionals, despite the restrictions of white-minority-ruled Rhodesia.

In 2020, "The Stars Are Bright" exhibit showcased the works at the Theatre Courtyard Gallery in London. Now, the artworks have come back home to acclaim. Some of the paintings have already been exhibited in the scenic Honde Valley in the eastern Manicaland province in late 2021 and in the western city of Bulawayo in April this year. Now the full exhibit is on show in Harare.

"Today, after having spent 70 years away from their homeland, these astonishing works are finally back home to be viewed," Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said this week after viewing the paintings.

Coming amid growing calls for the repatriation of African art to the continent, some say the Cyrene paintings should return to Zimbabwe permanently.

"It is very important for this heritage to speak to its own people," Raphael Chikukwa, the executive director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, told The Associated Press. "The families of these artists can have their children and grandchildren look at this collection, to be able to speak to this collection and to admire it. Because at the end of the day if the collection returns to the U.K., they are unlikely to have any further connection with it."

The organizers say they are negotiating with the Curtain Foundation, owners of the collection, for the permanent repatriation of the works.

"This art being brought back home is what we want," said Sango. "The heritage must be brought back home. This will dry our tears."

Source - Associated Press
More on: #Painting, #Jesus, #Black

Comments


Must Read

BCC, TTI reviews parking model with immediate effect

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Chiwenga's critically ill ex-wife wheeled into court

1 hr ago | 321 Views

South Africa hosts Zimbabwe's foreign minister

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa drawing a princely cheque from ailing Marry Mubaiwa

1 hr ago | 465 Views

Chamisa charms armed forces with title deed promises

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Zesa switches off top officials, police in blitz

11 hrs ago | 2770 Views

Mnangagwa's broke govt rules out US dollar salaries

11 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Red flag over Mnangagwa ally's mining operations

11 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa's US$500m Zim Cyber City 'murky' investor exposed

11 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Mnangagwa visited Mutami at school?

11 hrs ago | 3565 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

11 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

11 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

11 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

13 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

13 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

13 hrs ago | 615 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

13 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

13 hrs ago | 798 Views

Mwonzora to announce congress dates

13 hrs ago | 685 Views

BCC to turn Emganwini house into clinic

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zec fails to pay workers

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa targeting African churches

13 hrs ago | 323 Views

Illegal settlers forge land documents

13 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chevrons on brink of rare feat

13 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabweans living in South Africa fear for their safety

13 hrs ago | 873 Views

Mnangagwa told walk the talk

13 hrs ago | 266 Views

Internal Zanu-PF violence unsettles youth leader

13 hrs ago | 314 Views

73 passengers escape death

13 hrs ago | 661 Views

Chiwenga told to address Gukurahundi

13 hrs ago | 299 Views

'Zimbabwe oil could be new source of conflict'

13 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Mr Mnangagwa, wheels of justice will catch up with you

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

The defence forces are a citizens force

13 hrs ago | 38 Views

Moyo signs for English side

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

Gwanda new stand owners in a dilemma

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

Illegal miners threaten railway tracks

13 hrs ago | 88 Views

Production costs, competition strain Ingwebu

13 hrs ago | 105 Views

Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

20 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

23 hrs ago | 535 Views

Impoverished soldiers threat to Zimbabwe peace and security

23 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Zimbabwean dollar gaining value

09 Aug 2022 at 17:57hrs | 23230 Views

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

09 Aug 2022 at 10:54hrs | 1869 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

09 Aug 2022 at 08:46hrs | 7045 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

09 Aug 2022 at 08:29hrs | 2011 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

09 Aug 2022 at 08:26hrs | 4210 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1655 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1092 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 853 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 810 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days