Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police block CiCZ prayer rally

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have banned a planned Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiCZ) prayer rally over the deteriorating human rights situation scheduled for Friday at the Africa Unity Square in the capital.

In a letter dated August 10 addressed to CiCZ chairperson Peter Mutasa, Officer Commanding Harare Central District, one Chief Superintendent Moyo said the rally violates sections of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).

"The office acknowledges the receipt of your letter dated 3 August 2022 which was  received on the 5th of August 2022 in which you intend to hold a demonstration on the 12 of August 2022," the letter reads in part.



"This office brings to your attention that your intended demonstration violates section 10(1)of MOPA chapter 11:23, therefore the demonstration is not sanctioned."

The human rights' group planned to submit a petition to the Zimbabwe Human Right Commission (ZHRC) and Parliament after the rally.

Recently, police also banned a CICZ march where  its members plan to protest against the criminalisation of human right's work.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Police, #Cicz, #Rally

Comments


Must Read

UK based Zimbabwean appointed magistrate

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

State seeks 3month remand for Sikhala

4 hrs ago | 579 Views

Malunga and Esidakeni partners face arrest

4 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe's 70 year old historic painting depicts Jesus as a black man

5 hrs ago | 676 Views

BCC, TTI reviews parking model with immediate effect

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chiwenga's critically ill ex-wife wheeled into court

6 hrs ago | 963 Views

South Africa hosts Zimbabwe's foreign minister

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa drawing a princely cheque from ailing Marry Mubaiwa

6 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Chamisa charms armed forces with title deed promises

6 hrs ago | 886 Views

Zesa switches off top officials, police in blitz

15 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Mnangagwa's broke govt rules out US dollar salaries

15 hrs ago | 2292 Views

Red flag over Mnangagwa ally's mining operations

15 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa's US$500m Zim Cyber City 'murky' investor exposed

15 hrs ago | 2257 Views

Mnangagwa visited Mutami at school?

15 hrs ago | 3986 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

15 hrs ago | 925 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

15 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

17 hrs ago | 614 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

17 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

17 hrs ago | 632 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

17 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

17 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

17 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mwonzora to announce congress dates

17 hrs ago | 745 Views

BCC to turn Emganwini house into clinic

17 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zec fails to pay workers

17 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa targeting African churches

17 hrs ago | 332 Views

Illegal settlers forge land documents

17 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chevrons on brink of rare feat

17 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabweans living in South Africa fear for their safety

17 hrs ago | 935 Views

Mnangagwa told walk the talk

17 hrs ago | 299 Views

Internal Zanu-PF violence unsettles youth leader

17 hrs ago | 333 Views

73 passengers escape death

17 hrs ago | 696 Views

Chiwenga told to address Gukurahundi

17 hrs ago | 327 Views

'Zimbabwe oil could be new source of conflict'

17 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Mr Mnangagwa, wheels of justice will catch up with you

17 hrs ago | 312 Views

The defence forces are a citizens force

17 hrs ago | 39 Views

Moyo signs for English side

17 hrs ago | 221 Views

Gwanda new stand owners in a dilemma

17 hrs ago | 139 Views

Illegal miners threaten railway tracks

17 hrs ago | 89 Views

Production costs, competition strain Ingwebu

17 hrs ago | 117 Views

Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

09 Aug 2022 at 23:43hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

09 Aug 2022 at 20:07hrs | 560 Views

Impoverished soldiers threat to Zimbabwe peace and security

09 Aug 2022 at 20:07hrs | 2353 Views

Zimbabwean dollar gaining value

09 Aug 2022 at 17:57hrs | 24473 Views

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

09 Aug 2022 at 10:54hrs | 1879 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

09 Aug 2022 at 08:46hrs | 7153 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

09 Aug 2022 at 08:29hrs | 2018 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

09 Aug 2022 at 08:26hrs | 4276 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days