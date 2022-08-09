Police block CiCZ prayer rally

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have banned a planned Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiCZ) prayer rally over the deteriorating human rights situation scheduled for Friday at the Africa Unity Square in the capital.In a letter dated August 10 addressed to CiCZ chairperson Peter Mutasa, Officer Commanding Harare Central District, one Chief Superintendent Moyo said the rally violates sections of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA)."The office acknowledges the receipt of your letter dated 3 August 2022 which was received on the 5th of August 2022 in which you intend to hold a demonstration on the 12 of August 2022," the letter reads in part."This office brings to your attention that your intended demonstration violates section 10(1)of MOPA chapter 11:23, therefore the demonstration is not sanctioned."The human rights' group planned to submit a petition to the Zimbabwe Human Right Commission (ZHRC) and Parliament after the rally.Recently, police also banned a CICZ march where its members plan to protest against the criminalisation of human right's work.