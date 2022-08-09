UK based Zimbabwean appointed magistrate

News / National

by Staff reporter

UNITED Kingdom based Zimbabwean, Codilia Gapare has been appointed to the Justice of the Peace of England and Wales with effect from July 28.The Justice of the Peace is a local magistrate empowered chiefly to administer criminal or civil justice cases.A justice of the peace may, in some jurisdictions, also administer oaths and perform marriages.Speaking to Newsday, Gapare said: The appointment means so much to me. I grew up working in only my perceived limitation, being able to go beyond those limitations is self-actualisation to me."This responsibility is not something that I am taking lightly. I have been called to serve and I will do that to the best of my ability.Gapare is also an entrepreneur having invented the first ever false lashes range for chemotherapy patients and those suffering hair loss.She is the founder and chief executive officer of of C-Lash