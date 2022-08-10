Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'West responsible for chaos in Africa'

by Staff reporter
10 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe's long held position that Western countries should not dictate to African countries how they should run their affairs has been reaffirmed by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.

Speaking on Tuesday during a Press conference with visiting United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a three-nation African tour, Minister Pandor added that Western countries, along with private security companies scrambling for Africa's mineral resources, were largely to blame for the instability and challenges with democracy being experienced on the continent.

"You are coming in and seek to teach a country that ‘we know how democracy functions; we come to tell you (that) you do it will work for you'.

"I think it leads to defeat so we need to think in different ways," said Minister Pandor.

Since year 2000, Zimbabwe has flatly refused to be dictated to by global powers, which sought to effect regime change by financially supporting NGOs and opposition parties.

The West has imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe with the hope of making the "economy scream" and turn citizens against the ruling Zanu-PF.

In his address during Heroes Day commemorations, President Mnangagwa said his administration remains committed to upholding the "democracy bequeathed to us by our fallen heroes and heroines".

He said Zimbabwe was unrelenting in its pursuit to entrench Constitutionalism, rule of law, good governance and respect for human rights.

"The heroes we honour fought for the democracy and the equal access to justice we are enjoying as a country.

"Let us therefore, individually and collectively, protect it from all forms of abuse and desecration, more so by those who never came to our help during the brutal oppressive years under white settler colonial regime," said President Mnangagwa.

Turning to interference by Westerners, Minister Pandor said Africa's minerals were promoting instability on the continent. "I also think that one of the lessons we also need to learn and perhaps draw lessons from, is the reality that there has been a lot of external interference in Africa and a lot of that external interference has fuelled conflict in many African countries, has fuelled instability, has supported opposition groups against liberation fighters and so on, you know the history, perhaps better than myself.

"This is a reality so in my view, while there maybe concern about Wagner Group or (Van) Dyck (which was another security group which in Mozambique, there is also concern about countries that have mineral interests in African countries.

"They are there as a destabilising force. So I think we need to look at the full plethora of problems that give rise to insecurity, bad governance and the absence of democracy on the African continent. It's not a one-country problem. It's a world phenomenon which results from Africa's rich mineral wealth that has made it a significant target of external players that don't always have the interests of Africa at heart," she said.

On Africa's bullying by the West to support its causes, including wanting to force African countries to condemn Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine, Minister Pandor there has been a "sense of patronising bullying toward ‘you choose this or else'".

"We may differ in terms of economic power and ability to influence development in different parts of the world, but what will make the world work is if we respect each other.

"This is very, very important and one thing I definitely dislike is being told either ‘you choose this or else'. When a minister speaks to me like that, which Secretary Blinken has never done but some have, I definitely will not be bullied in that way, nor would I expect any other African country worth its salt to agree to be treated," she said.

The US recently sought to frog march Zimbabwe into criticising Russia's special military operation, a move vehemently opposed by President Mnangagwa. The President recently said he would not support sanctions on another country when Zimbabwe has been negatively affected by Western sanctions.

In an interview yesterday, Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Trust president Dr Norbert Hosho said the comments by Minister Pandor were "consistent with the view we should all embrace as Zimbabweans, the view that as a sovereign nation, we should all be driven by the quest for self-determination".

"The need to resist all forms of bullying and coercion can, by no means be over-emphasised. If a country does not make its own choices, and its peoples' opinions are not respected by other territories, then the country will be still far from freedom and hence the need to really fight for total freedom.

"It is unfortunate that external interference in domestic affairs of countries, particularly developing countries endowed with valuable natural resources, has been rampant over the years and the interfering countries' purported mission to address issues of democracy and human rights is only a thin veneer covering a thick layer of hypocrisy," said Dr Hosho.

Political commentator Mr Goodwine Mreriwa said Minister Pandor made "a bold Pan-African statement against the US's ‘either you are with us or against us' mantra, which undermines the sovereign rights of African countries to independently shape their domestic and foreign policies.

"It is naked bullying for the US to enact extra-territorial laws with punitive measures against countries perceived to be undermining American interests. Zimbabwe is a victim of illegal sanctions. Consciousness of the history of our liberation struggles in Southern Africa explains why Russia and China continue to shield us against Western aggression," said Mr Mreriwa.

Source - The Herald
More on: #West, #Chaos, #Africa

Comments


Must Read

NPA boss 'bribes' prosecutor to make case of undocumented Zimbabwean national go away'

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa ready to welcome its citizens as permits expire in SA

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Illegal Zimbabwean migrant shot dead in Limpopo

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe govt must promptly return Zipra properties

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabweans must copy Kenya on diaspora vote

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Police petitioned over Filabusi tsikamutandas

5 mins ago | 13 Views

Margaret Dongo lifts lid on liberation war sex abuses

5 mins ago | 17 Views

400 Zimbabwean schools connected to internet

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Econet boss bags top director award

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Teachers for Mnangagwa union formed

6 mins ago | 9 Views

'Virtual courts may infringe rights'

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe yet to ban single use plastics

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Nedbank chops off 23 workers

7 mins ago | 15 Views

Fury over Heroes Day celebrations at Bhalagwe mass graves

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe housing crisis laid bare

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Former Amakorokoza lead actor, AK returns to Zimbabwe after 13 years in South Africa

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Kombani Lodge goes up in smoke

8 mins ago | 14 Views

Mphokos, Choppies legal wrangle rages on

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Pipe burst plunges Makokoba into water crisis

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Gweru woman arrested for murder

9 mins ago | 7 Views

5 up for killing stock thief

9 mins ago | 8 Views

60% of population owns houses

10 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabwe, SA to collaborate on expiry of permits'

10 mins ago | 16 Views

'Zimbabwe economy enters growth phase'

10 mins ago | 15 Views

Beitbridge passport office cuts long trips for residents

11 mins ago | 16 Views

UK based Zimbabwean appointed magistrate

10 hrs ago | 2879 Views

State seeks 3month remand for Sikhala

11 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Police block CiCZ prayer rally

11 hrs ago | 473 Views

Malunga and Esidakeni partners face arrest

11 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Zimbabwe's 70 year old historic painting depicts Jesus as a black man

12 hrs ago | 1719 Views

BCC, TTI reviews parking model with immediate effect

12 hrs ago | 586 Views

Chiwenga's critically ill ex-wife wheeled into court

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

South Africa hosts Zimbabwe's foreign minister

13 hrs ago | 543 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa drawing a princely cheque from ailing Marry Mubaiwa

13 hrs ago | 3551 Views

Chamisa charms armed forces with title deed promises

13 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Zesa switches off top officials, police in blitz

22 hrs ago | 3114 Views

Mnangagwa's broke govt rules out US dollar salaries

22 hrs ago | 2384 Views

Red flag over Mnangagwa ally's mining operations

22 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mnangagwa's US$500m Zim Cyber City 'murky' investor exposed

22 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Mnangagwa visited Mutami at school?

22 hrs ago | 4387 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

22 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

22 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

22 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

10 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 632 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 499 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 677 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 1257 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

10 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 375 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

10 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 1018 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days