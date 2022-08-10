5 up for killing stock thief

News / National

by Staff reporter

FIVE people have been arrested in Madlambuzi in Matabeleland South province on allegations of killing a 50-year-old suspected stock thief and severely injuring another after accusing them of stealing their livestock.The five are Robson Vundla (62), Johnson Ndlovu (58), Ncube Lindani (25), Wait Ngwenya (22) and Njabulo Mhlanga (18) and are facing a murder case that occurred in the Dapute area on Heroes Day Holiday.They are accused of assaulting Cabangani Moyo and Mpikiswane Mvundla (50) on allegations of stock theft.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests."On noticing that the victims were severely injured, the suspects took them to ZRP Butshe Base, where they were referred to Makhulela Clinic for treatment. Mpikiswane Mvundla died upon arrival at the clinic," he said.Investigations are still in progress.Meanwhile, on the same day, police in Beitbridge acted on a tip-off and arrested one Dzikamai Mutasa (32) for smuggling a Hyundai H1 vehicle into the country.Further investigations revealed that the vehicle was reportedly stolen from South Africa.Detectives have since recovered the car parked at Shule-Shule Car Park.