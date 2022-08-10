Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru woman arrested for murder

by Staff reporter
10 mins ago | Views
A GWERU woman has been arrested for the alleged murder of her husband during an episode of domestic violence.

The woman's husband allegedly fell on a glass television stand and sustained a deep cut before bleeding to death while sitting in his vehicle.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest of Sophia Nherera (age not given) following the death of her husband Joseph Hama (36).

The couple, he said, was staying at Brooklyn Farm Compound outside Gweru.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a murder case in which a 36-year-old man died after sustaining a deep cut on his shoulder following a misunderstanding with his wife. The incident occurred on August 7, at around 10PM at Brooklyn Farm Compound, Gweru," said Insp Mahoko.

He said earlier around 7:30PM, Hama arrived home visibly drunk.

"On the same day around 7:30PM, the now deceased, Joseph Hama arrived home drunk and had a misunderstanding with his wife. He is alleged to have started assaulting her all over the body while threatening to kill her," said Insp Mahoko.

"Hama fell on a television stand and sustained a deep cut on his right shoulder. The wife, Sophia Nherera escaped and sought refuge at a neighbour's homestead.," said Insp Mahoko.

He said Hama followed his wife before he was restrained by the neighbour, Mr Wisdom Nyambira.
Insp Mahoko said Hama returned to their home and got inside his Honda fit vehicle.

"The neighbour later found Joseph Hama sitting lifeless inside the motor vehicle at 10PM. A report was made to the police and the scene was attended," he said.

Insp Mahoko said Hama's body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

"The wife has been arrested as a suspect for murder and investigations are going on. We reiterate once again that members of the public should resolve their domestic disputes amicably or engage third parties rather than resorting to violence.

At the same time we call upon members of the public to desist from domestic violence which normally leads to unnecessary loss of lives," he said.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Murder, #Stock, #Thief

Comments


Must Read

NPA boss 'bribes' prosecutor to make case of undocumented Zimbabwean national go away'

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa ready to welcome its citizens as permits expire in SA

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Illegal Zimbabwean migrant shot dead in Limpopo

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe govt must promptly return Zipra properties

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabweans must copy Kenya on diaspora vote

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Police petitioned over Filabusi tsikamutandas

6 mins ago | 16 Views

Margaret Dongo lifts lid on liberation war sex abuses

6 mins ago | 25 Views

400 Zimbabwean schools connected to internet

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Econet boss bags top director award

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Teachers for Mnangagwa union formed

7 mins ago | 11 Views

'Virtual courts may infringe rights'

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe yet to ban single use plastics

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Nedbank chops off 23 workers

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Fury over Heroes Day celebrations at Bhalagwe mass graves

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe housing crisis laid bare

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Former Amakorokoza lead actor, AK returns to Zimbabwe after 13 years in South Africa

9 mins ago | 17 Views

Kombani Lodge goes up in smoke

9 mins ago | 16 Views

Mphokos, Choppies legal wrangle rages on

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Pipe burst plunges Makokoba into water crisis

10 mins ago | 3 Views

5 up for killing stock thief

10 mins ago | 8 Views

60% of population owns houses

11 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabwe, SA to collaborate on expiry of permits'

11 mins ago | 18 Views

'West responsible for chaos in Africa'

11 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabwe economy enters growth phase'

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Beitbridge passport office cuts long trips for residents

12 mins ago | 17 Views

UK based Zimbabwean appointed magistrate

10 hrs ago | 2888 Views

State seeks 3month remand for Sikhala

11 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Police block CiCZ prayer rally

11 hrs ago | 473 Views

Malunga and Esidakeni partners face arrest

11 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Zimbabwe's 70 year old historic painting depicts Jesus as a black man

12 hrs ago | 1723 Views

BCC, TTI reviews parking model with immediate effect

12 hrs ago | 586 Views

Chiwenga's critically ill ex-wife wheeled into court

13 hrs ago | 1475 Views

South Africa hosts Zimbabwe's foreign minister

13 hrs ago | 543 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa drawing a princely cheque from ailing Marry Mubaiwa

13 hrs ago | 3563 Views

Chamisa charms armed forces with title deed promises

13 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Zesa switches off top officials, police in blitz

22 hrs ago | 3114 Views

Mnangagwa's broke govt rules out US dollar salaries

22 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Red flag over Mnangagwa ally's mining operations

22 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mnangagwa's US$500m Zim Cyber City 'murky' investor exposed

22 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Mnangagwa visited Mutami at school?

22 hrs ago | 4391 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

22 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

22 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

22 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

10 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 632 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 499 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 677 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 1257 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

10 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 375 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

10 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 1019 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days