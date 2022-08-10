Gweru woman arrested for murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

A GWERU woman has been arrested for the alleged murder of her husband during an episode of domestic violence.The woman's husband allegedly fell on a glass television stand and sustained a deep cut before bleeding to death while sitting in his vehicle.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest of Sophia Nherera (age not given) following the death of her husband Joseph Hama (36).The couple, he said, was staying at Brooklyn Farm Compound outside Gweru."Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a murder case in which a 36-year-old man died after sustaining a deep cut on his shoulder following a misunderstanding with his wife. The incident occurred on August 7, at around 10PM at Brooklyn Farm Compound, Gweru," said Insp Mahoko.He said earlier around 7:30PM, Hama arrived home visibly drunk."On the same day around 7:30PM, the now deceased, Joseph Hama arrived home drunk and had a misunderstanding with his wife. He is alleged to have started assaulting her all over the body while threatening to kill her," said Insp Mahoko."Hama fell on a television stand and sustained a deep cut on his right shoulder. The wife, Sophia Nherera escaped and sought refuge at a neighbour's homestead.," said Insp Mahoko.He said Hama followed his wife before he was restrained by the neighbour, Mr Wisdom Nyambira.Insp Mahoko said Hama returned to their home and got inside his Honda fit vehicle."The neighbour later found Joseph Hama sitting lifeless inside the motor vehicle at 10PM. A report was made to the police and the scene was attended," he said.Insp Mahoko said Hama's body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem."The wife has been arrested as a suspect for murder and investigations are going on. We reiterate once again that members of the public should resolve their domestic disputes amicably or engage third parties rather than resorting to violence.At the same time we call upon members of the public to desist from domestic violence which normally leads to unnecessary loss of lives," he said.