Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mphokos, Choppies legal wrangle rages on

by Staff reporter
9 mins ago | Views
THE legal battle pitting Choppies Enterprises Limited against former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko and his son Siqokoqela over the 51 percent shareholding that they claim at the retail giant will now proceed to trial.

This follows the decision by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese to dismiss the exception plea raised by the Choppies Enterprises Ltd.

In legal terms, an exception is pleading in which a party raises an objection to the summons or plea on the basis that the pleading is vague and embarrassing or lacks the necessary averments to disclose a cause of action or defense.

Choppies Enterprises, through its lawyers Dube-Banda, Nzarayapenga Legal Practitioners, sought an exception to the Mphokos' summons and declaration on the grounds that the cause of action is vague and embarrassing.

Choppies Enterprises, Choppies Distribution Centre (Proprietary) and Nanavac Investments who are cited as defendants, argued that the declaration does not disclose a cause of action.

Choppies Enterprises operates a chain of retail shops in Zimbabwe and is a duly incorporated company in terms of the laws of the country while the Choppies Distribution Centre (Proprietary) and Nanavac Investments are public companies incorporated in terms of the laws of Botswana.

From the submissions filed by the defendants, they are disputing the plaintiffs' (Mphokos') claim that the true value of their 51 percent shareholding in Nanavac Investments was US$22 585 714.

"The deed of settlement to the extent to which it purports to set out the value of the 51 percent shareholding of the plaintiffs in Nanavac Investments is null and void," argued the defendants' lawyers.

Choppies Enterprises, Choppies Distribution Centre (Proprietary) and Nanavac Investments argued that the Mphokos' claim is contradictory and inconsistent in that it seeks a declaration of invalidity without a tender of the amount they alleged to have received under duress.

"Defendants contend that the plaintiffs ought to have sought a set-off against the true value of the shares," said the lawyers.
In their ground of exception, the defendants, further argued that the summons and declaration do not disclose a cause of action for the payment of US$22 585 714.

The Mphokos, through their lawyers Ncube and Partners, argued that the sum of US$2,9 million, which was paid by the defendants is not the true value of their 51 percent shareholding.

The plaintiffs' argued that they are entitled to an order declaring that they are supposed to get payment of the true value of the 51 percent shareholding, which they held before they were divested of their shareholding in Nanavac Investments.

Faced with the claim, the defendant gave written notice to the Mphokos on August 18, 2020 complaining that the summons and declaration was vague and embarrassing.

They called upon the Mphokos to remove the cause of complaint within 12 days of service of their letter.

The Mphokos contended that there is no merit in the complaint by Choppies Enterprises, Choppies Distribution Centre (Proprietary) and Nanavac Investments.

They argued that it was a ploy to delay the finalisation of the matter.

In his ruling Justice Makonese said there is no legal requirement in terms of the law that compels plaintiff to plead more than the cause of action.

"I conclude, therefore that on the first ground of exception, the plaintiffs have pleaded a complete cause of action," he said.

The judge said the Mphokos said the exception by the defendants on the grounds that the cause of action in relation to duress is vague and embarrassing has no merit and that the matters would be resolved by evidence.

"The plaintiffs have, in my view, pleaded facts upon which if they are able to prove with evidence, they may establish duress or undue influence," said Justice Makonese.

He said for the exception to succeed the plaintiffs' claim must go beyond salvage.

"I am satisfied that the excipients have failed to discharge the onus to show that the pleadings are vague and embarrassing and that they would be prejudiced in any way. In the result, and accordingly, the application be and hereby dismissed with costs," ruled Justice Makonese.

The Mphokos were the majority shareholders in Choppies Enterprises holding an aggregate of 51 percent shareholding in the company. The former Vice-President held 25,5 percent, his son had 25,5 percent and Choppies Enterprises held 49 percent shareholding through Nanavac Investments.

The dispute arose in 2018 between the Mphokos and Choppies Enterprises, and it spilled to the courts. According to court papers, it was stated that in January 2019 the Mphokos and defendants agreed that plaintiffs would divest themselves of their shareholding in Nanavac Investments.

The parties entered into an agreement, which resulted in a deed of settlement being recorded. The deed of settlement is now the subject of the court proceedings.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Mphoko, #Legal, #Wrangle

Comments


Must Read

NPA boss 'bribes' prosecutor to make case of undocumented Zimbabwean national go away'

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa ready to welcome its citizens as permits expire in SA

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Illegal Zimbabwean migrant shot dead in Limpopo

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe govt must promptly return Zipra properties

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabweans must copy Kenya on diaspora vote

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Police petitioned over Filabusi tsikamutandas

5 mins ago | 13 Views

Margaret Dongo lifts lid on liberation war sex abuses

5 mins ago | 18 Views

400 Zimbabwean schools connected to internet

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Econet boss bags top director award

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Teachers for Mnangagwa union formed

6 mins ago | 9 Views

'Virtual courts may infringe rights'

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe yet to ban single use plastics

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Nedbank chops off 23 workers

7 mins ago | 15 Views

Fury over Heroes Day celebrations at Bhalagwe mass graves

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe housing crisis laid bare

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Former Amakorokoza lead actor, AK returns to Zimbabwe after 13 years in South Africa

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Kombani Lodge goes up in smoke

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Pipe burst plunges Makokoba into water crisis

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Gweru woman arrested for murder

9 mins ago | 7 Views

5 up for killing stock thief

9 mins ago | 8 Views

60% of population owns houses

10 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabwe, SA to collaborate on expiry of permits'

10 mins ago | 16 Views

'West responsible for chaos in Africa'

10 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabwe economy enters growth phase'

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Beitbridge passport office cuts long trips for residents

11 mins ago | 16 Views

UK based Zimbabwean appointed magistrate

10 hrs ago | 2881 Views

State seeks 3month remand for Sikhala

11 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Police block CiCZ prayer rally

11 hrs ago | 473 Views

Malunga and Esidakeni partners face arrest

11 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zimbabwe's 70 year old historic painting depicts Jesus as a black man

12 hrs ago | 1720 Views

BCC, TTI reviews parking model with immediate effect

12 hrs ago | 586 Views

Chiwenga's critically ill ex-wife wheeled into court

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

South Africa hosts Zimbabwe's foreign minister

13 hrs ago | 543 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa drawing a princely cheque from ailing Marry Mubaiwa

13 hrs ago | 3552 Views

Chamisa charms armed forces with title deed promises

13 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Zesa switches off top officials, police in blitz

22 hrs ago | 3114 Views

Mnangagwa's broke govt rules out US dollar salaries

22 hrs ago | 2384 Views

Red flag over Mnangagwa ally's mining operations

22 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mnangagwa's US$500m Zim Cyber City 'murky' investor exposed

22 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Mnangagwa visited Mutami at school?

22 hrs ago | 4387 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

22 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

22 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

22 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

10 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 632 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 499 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 677 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 1257 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

10 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 375 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

10 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 1018 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days