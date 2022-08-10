Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers for ED union formed

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has approved a new teachers' union with the moniker "Teachers for ED (Economic Development)", NewsDay has learnt.

A circular dated June 22, 2022 written by the secretary of Primary and Secondary Education Tumisang Thabela to all provincial education directors, states: "It is noted that Teachers for Economic Development has completed setting up structures in the 10 provinces of the country and requested authority to launch the provincial chapters and the national chapter.

"In view of the above, authority is hereby granted to conduct the provincial and national launches of the Teachers for Economic Development.  Kindly liaise with provincial education directors in the respective provinces on the suitable dates and venues."

But other teachers' unions, which have been demanding that government should pay them in United States dollars, said this was a ploy to frustrate their fight for a living wage.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe national secretary-general Robson Nikita Chere said they were concerned that politicians are working in cahoots with ministry officials to introduce a political creature disguised as Teachers for Economic Development.

"We urge the teachers to disregard, disapprove and dismiss the abuse of the teaching profession through commissariat schemes played by the regime under the guise of such unions. Like any other worker or profession, teachers should be left free and distant from partisan politics except if it is voluntary.

"The Constitution of Zimbabwe under sections 64 and 65 clearly makes a demand for good administrative conduct, and that means administrative conduct that is free from political intrusion," Chere said.

He said President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime had been abusing schoolchildren by force-marching them to rallies and using school buses to ferry Zanu-PF supporters to such events.

"To come in dark garments of Teachers for ED and pretending to have solutions to our suffering is only aimed at harvesting votes from the education sector," he added.

Educators' Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Tapedza Zhou said: "If teachers publicly align themselves to a certain political party, it will not only be prejudicial to their service, but is a serious act of misconduct.

We condemn all moves that are divisive and discriminatory to teachers.

"Government officials and party officials have an obligation to assist in ensuring that all teachers remain non-partisan as it is a precondition for the smooth delivery of service to the State."

Progressive Teachers Union president Takavafira Zhou described the new group as "a masquerade with the intention to divert teachers from crucial labour issues".

"Worse still this masquerade has solicited Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education's assistance in order to launch its provincial and national structures and was granted permission on 25 July 2022. Teachers must smell a rat," Zhou said.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said the second republic was very democratic and had no ulterior motives in authorising the formation of the Teachers for Economic Development union.

"  As an inclusive government that leaves no one behind, we have no objection to the formation of the new teachers' union as its formation will greatly assist in the sustainability of teachers' upper middle-income class status.

"I can tell you for certain that with such kind of teachers' unions that are focused on economic development, issues of teachers' industrial action will soon be a thing of the past as these teachers utilise their skills for the economic emancipation and welfare of the nation," Ndoro said.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's sense of insecurity and lack of confidence as a leader compromising national development and unity

1 hr ago | 188 Views

NPA boss 'bribes' prosecutor to make case of undocumented Zimbabwean national go away'

3 hrs ago | 796 Views

Mnangagwa ready to welcome Zimbabwean citizens as permits expire in SA

3 hrs ago | 855 Views

Illegal Zimbabwean migrant shot dead in Limpopo

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

Zimbabwe govt must promptly return Zipra properties

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabweans must copy Kenya on diaspora vote

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Police petitioned over Filabusi tsikamutandas

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Margaret Dongo lifts lid on liberation war sex abuses

3 hrs ago | 977 Views

400 Zimbabwean schools connected to internet

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Econet boss bags top director award

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

'Virtual courts may infringe rights'

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe yet to ban single use plastics

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Nedbank chops off 23 workers

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Fury over Heroes Day celebrations at Bhalagwe mass graves

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe housing crisis laid bare

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Former Amakorokoza lead actor, AK returns to Zimbabwe after 13 years in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Kombani Lodge goes up in smoke

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mphokos, Choppies legal wrangle rages on

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Pipe burst plunges Makokoba into water crisis

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Gweru woman arrested for murder

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

5 up for killing stock thief

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

60% of population owns houses

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe, SA to collaborate on expiry of permits'

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

'West responsible for chaos in Africa'

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

'Zimbabwe economy enters growth phase'

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Beitbridge passport office cuts long trips for residents

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

UK based Zimbabwean appointed magistrate

13 hrs ago | 3772 Views

State seeks 3month remand for Sikhala

13 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Police block CiCZ prayer rally

13 hrs ago | 510 Views

Malunga and Esidakeni partners face arrest

14 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Zimbabwe's 70 year old historic painting depicts Jesus as a black man

15 hrs ago | 2160 Views

BCC, TTI reviews parking model with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chiwenga's critically ill ex-wife wheeled into court

16 hrs ago | 1665 Views

South Africa hosts Zimbabwe's foreign minister

16 hrs ago | 582 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa drawing a princely cheque from ailing Marry Mubaiwa

16 hrs ago | 5134 Views

Chamisa charms armed forces with title deed promises

16 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Zesa switches off top officials, police in blitz

10 Aug 2022 at 08:49hrs | 3186 Views

Mnangagwa's broke govt rules out US dollar salaries

10 Aug 2022 at 08:47hrs | 2417 Views

Red flag over Mnangagwa ally's mining operations

10 Aug 2022 at 08:47hrs | 1136 Views

Mnangagwa's US$500m Zim Cyber City 'murky' investor exposed

10 Aug 2022 at 08:46hrs | 2539 Views

Mnangagwa visited Mutami at school?

10 Aug 2022 at 08:42hrs | 4672 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

10 Aug 2022 at 08:41hrs | 1208 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

10 Aug 2022 at 08:40hrs | 1084 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

10 Aug 2022 at 08:39hrs | 300 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

10 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 640 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 502 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 697 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 1276 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

10 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 407 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days