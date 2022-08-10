Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa says Zimbabweans must copy Kenya on diaspora vote

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has applauded Kenya for allowing the diaspora vote and said Zimbabweans living outside the country should be allowed to vote in the 2023 polls.

Kenyans outside that country cast their votes on Tuesday in elections to choose a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Chamisa said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) should take a leaf from Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and allow the diaspora vote.

"Giving citizens voice. The right to vote is so fundamental. Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote @ZECzim. It's doable. Well done Kenya and @IEBCKenya for enabling the diaspora vote," Chamisa posted on Twitter.

Government has, however, shot down calls for a diaspora vote.

Under the current legislative framework, Zimbabweans living abroad cannot vote.

The Electoral Act only guarantees government employees such as diplomats the right to vote from outside the country under the postal voting model.

Observers told NewsDay that Kenyan elections have shown that people in the diaspora can vote smoothly if there is will on the part of government and political leaders.

"Government and the ruling Zanu-PF are reluctant to push for a diaspora vote because they are afraid because they think that people who left the country due to economic hardships are anti-government. Speaker of (the National Assembly) Jacob Mudenda called for the diaspora vote and he was immediately censured by his party," commentator Pardon Taodzera said.

Mudenda in May attracted brickbats from colleagues in Zanu-PF after he called for the amendment of the Constitution to allow Zimbabweans in the diaspora to vote in the 2023 elections.

The statement ruffled feathers in Zanu-PF, with party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa saying the Speaker was offside.

In 2018, the Constitutional Court barred millions of Zimbabweans abroad from voting in that year's July 31 general elections.

There are no exact statistics on the number of Zimbabweans outside the country.

The Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency did not include Zimbabweans in the diaspora in its 2022 preliminary census results.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's sense of insecurity and lack of confidence as a leader compromising national development and unity

1 hr ago | 188 Views

NPA boss 'bribes' prosecutor to make case of undocumented Zimbabwean national go away'

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Mnangagwa ready to welcome Zimbabwean citizens as permits expire in SA

3 hrs ago | 858 Views

Illegal Zimbabwean migrant shot dead in Limpopo

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

Zimbabwe govt must promptly return Zipra properties

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Police petitioned over Filabusi tsikamutandas

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Margaret Dongo lifts lid on liberation war sex abuses

3 hrs ago | 978 Views

400 Zimbabwean schools connected to internet

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Econet boss bags top director award

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Teachers for ED union formed

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

'Virtual courts may infringe rights'

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe yet to ban single use plastics

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Nedbank chops off 23 workers

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Fury over Heroes Day celebrations at Bhalagwe mass graves

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe housing crisis laid bare

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Former Amakorokoza lead actor, AK returns to Zimbabwe after 13 years in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Kombani Lodge goes up in smoke

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mphokos, Choppies legal wrangle rages on

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Pipe burst plunges Makokoba into water crisis

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Gweru woman arrested for murder

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

5 up for killing stock thief

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

60% of population owns houses

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe, SA to collaborate on expiry of permits'

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

'West responsible for chaos in Africa'

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

'Zimbabwe economy enters growth phase'

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Beitbridge passport office cuts long trips for residents

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

UK based Zimbabwean appointed magistrate

13 hrs ago | 3772 Views

State seeks 3month remand for Sikhala

13 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Police block CiCZ prayer rally

13 hrs ago | 510 Views

Malunga and Esidakeni partners face arrest

14 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Zimbabwe's 70 year old historic painting depicts Jesus as a black man

15 hrs ago | 2161 Views

BCC, TTI reviews parking model with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chiwenga's critically ill ex-wife wheeled into court

16 hrs ago | 1665 Views

South Africa hosts Zimbabwe's foreign minister

16 hrs ago | 582 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa drawing a princely cheque from ailing Marry Mubaiwa

16 hrs ago | 5134 Views

Chamisa charms armed forces with title deed promises

16 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Zesa switches off top officials, police in blitz

10 Aug 2022 at 08:49hrs | 3186 Views

Mnangagwa's broke govt rules out US dollar salaries

10 Aug 2022 at 08:47hrs | 2417 Views

Red flag over Mnangagwa ally's mining operations

10 Aug 2022 at 08:47hrs | 1136 Views

Mnangagwa's US$500m Zim Cyber City 'murky' investor exposed

10 Aug 2022 at 08:46hrs | 2539 Views

Mnangagwa visited Mutami at school?

10 Aug 2022 at 08:42hrs | 4672 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

10 Aug 2022 at 08:41hrs | 1208 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

10 Aug 2022 at 08:40hrs | 1084 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

10 Aug 2022 at 08:39hrs | 300 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

10 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 640 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 502 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 697 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

10 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 1276 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

10 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 407 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days