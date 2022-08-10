Illegal Zimbabwean migrant shot dead in Limpopo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Wednesday said it was investigating two separate cases against members of the police in Limpopo involving illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe, one of whom was killed.In one case, the Ipid was investigating the fatal shooting of a Zimbabwean immigrant. He was shot dead by police on Sunday night, allegedly after he was caught committing a housebreaking in Mutale village.It is alleged the deceased took out a weapon intending to attack a police officer.In the second case, Ipid said an illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe was allegedly assaulted by the Rooiberg police officers on Sunday.