Munangangwa's campaign team off to false start in Buhera

by Edson Mapani
President Mnangagwa's campaign for the watershed harmonised plebiscite slated for next year got off to a false start in Buhera owing to some suspicious elements leading the team, this publication learnt.

The team is reportedly built along factional lines with only two out of twenty members from Buhera Central Constituency who supported the incumbent provincial chairmam Mike Madiro in last year provincial elections in the team.

Madiro prevailed against Albert Nyakuedzwa and the latter is alleged leading an anti-Madiro faction.

Suprisingly, the people who were rejected during the party district restructuring elections by the electorate have spectaculary bounced back in the Presidential Campaign Team. Needwell Mafuruse and Witness Zariro from Rure and Kasirekondo Districts are cases in point.

Marian Matiza a provincial Women's League member reportedly took with her her son, one Munyaradzi Nyekete who stays in Mutare and his enstranged wife Fadzai Manyere both of them reportedly having no history whatsoever of adressing a Zanu PF meeting.

Efforts to get a comment from Marian Matiza were fruitless as her mobile phone was not reachable up to the time of going to print.

Moreover, a Youth Chairperson Juliet Mangwani from Masimbaevanhu District in Ward 19 is going to lead the team despite the fact that she is fighting for he political survival after misappropriation of resources that were meant for the Youth in her ward leading to the collapse of the project.

In Buhera West Constituency, Mahamba a rabid critic of Mike Madiro and President Mnangagwa will lead the team in Murambinda. However, Mahamba is reportedly not working well with the local Zanu PF leadership only to have featured when he bused people into Murambinda to participate in an ill-fated demonstration against the Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba.

Meanwhile, the DIO from Office of the President and Cabinet at Murambinda, which had the monopoly of picking people who made it into the campaign team, Tobias Matonho when questioned about the criteria that they used when they chose people who recently went to Gweru for the initial training worshop said the issue an obout the campaign team was actually news to him as those people never came through his office hence he doesn't know anything about it.

A Buhera DCC member who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation proffessed ignorance on the criteria used but instead alleged capture of the President's Office by the Nyakuedzwa faction.

"What is mind-boggling is that as the District party leaders, we don't know the criteria that was used to make up the campaign team which is made up of some little known, young political greenhorns. That a campaign team of such high and significant importance is now being spearheaded by people from other districts who don't know our political dynamics is baffling. The bottom line is that the office of the President in Buhera is not doing a good job. If anything, it is doing a disservice to the office of the President and it has been captured by the Nyakuedzwa faction. Honestly, this is a recipe for disaster, " he fumed.

Source - Edson Mapani

Most Popular In 7 Days