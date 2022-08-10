Latest News Editor's Choice


Village head killed over stock theft

by Desmond Nleya
A village head was killed on Tuesday by angry villagers in Madlambudzi area in Plumtree over allegations of stock theft.

Mpikiswane Mvundla (50), who is also a village head in Hungwa area under Chief Madlambudzi succumbed to injuries sustained after an angry mob assaulted him accusing him of stealing their cattle.

Police sources close to the case said the now deceased met some villagers in a grazing area in another village called Khame who started questioning him what he was doing in their area to which the deceased confessed that he was stealing cattle after a thorough beating.

It is further indicated that the villagers further traced Mvundla's accomplices whom they also assaulted before surrendering to police.

However, upon arrival at the police , Mvundla succumbed to the injuries while his three accomplices were taken to a nearby clinic for treatment.
Some villagers have since been arrested in connection with the case, police has said.

"Investigations instituted revealed that the stock theft suspects were assaulted by Njabulo Mhlanga, male adult aged 18 years, Johnson Ndlovu  a male adult aged 58, Ncube Lindani a male adult aged 25, Robson Mvundla a male adult aged 62 years , Wait Ngwenya  aged 22  years  all of , Makhulela 2 village, Village head Nhluphekhi Ncube, Headman Ndolwane, Chief Masendu, Madlambuzi area" said the police.

Source - Desmond Nleya

