Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe will welcome you back home, minister tells ZEP holders

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's Foreign Affairs minister Fredrick Shava says government is ready to welcome fellow citizens who fail to meet requirements to obtain South African permits to remain in that country.

Shava's remarks follow an announcement by Pretoria not to renew the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs) beyond December.

ZEP holders are expected to regularise their stay under new tougher conditions which have been largely seen as a deliberate ploy to cut the number of foreign immigrants in that country.

"We do not have figures yet as to how many Zimbabweans who responded to the request by South Africa but we expect them to have taken concrete steps to make sure they comply with the requirements of the permits since they are aware of the time limits," Shava said in his address at the mid-term review meeting of the third session of the Zimbabwe – South Africa bi-national commission in Pretoria today.

"As for us in Zimbabwe, these are our nationals, those who fail to meet ZEP requirements by South Africa are welcome back home. We will receive them and assist them to get to their desired destination.

"I would like to reiterate our appeal to Zimbabweans in South Africa to observe and respect the laws of South Africa. We condemn all and any form of criminality on the part of our nationals in South Africa and elsewhere in the world."

There are an estimated 200 000 ZEP permit holders.

The permits were first introduced in 2009 by then Home Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamni-Zuma for the documentation of qualifying Zimbabweans for a 5-year period.

The permit was called the Dispensation for Zimbabwe Permit (DZP).

It was extended in 2014 and renamed the Zimbabwean Special Permit (ZSP). In 2017, came the ZEP which will expire in December.

Source - cite.org
More on: #Shava, #Permit,

Comments


Must Read

Black Umfolosi to make a stop in East Yorkshire

13 mins ago | 13 Views

Contracted tobacco farmers urged to avoid double dipping

35 mins ago | 22 Views

Chiwenga admitted at private Harare hospital

49 mins ago | 1040 Views

Henrietta Rushwaya bizarrely acquitted

51 mins ago | 261 Views

Mwonzora says ZEC problems lie with the secretariat

55 mins ago | 126 Views

Mwonzora claims he is brewing a shocker for Zimbabwe

56 mins ago | 230 Views

Zanu-PF youths take over Bulawayo street, parcel out vending bays

6 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Sikhala refuses trial date

6 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Teenager knifes mother to death

6 hrs ago | 856 Views

Policy flaws chasing Forex from the formal market

7 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Assessing the US$12 billion mining industry target

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mark Ngwazi battles for life

7 hrs ago | 2733 Views

Commotion in War Veterans league elections

7 hrs ago | 748 Views

Village head killed over stock theft

7 hrs ago | 670 Views

Munangangwa's campaign team off to false start in Buhera

7 hrs ago | 717 Views

Mnangagwa faces 'bhora musango' in Gokwe by-election, 2023 polls

7 hrs ago | 2925 Views

Jah Lemmy on fire

7 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa's sense of insecurity and lack of confidence as a leader compromising national development and unity

10 hrs ago | 1785 Views

NPA boss 'bribes' prosecutor to make case of undocumented Zimbabwean national go away'

12 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Mnangagwa ready to welcome Zimbabwean citizens as permits expire in SA

12 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Illegal Zimbabwean migrant shot dead in Limpopo

12 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Zimbabwe govt must promptly return Zipra properties

12 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabweans must copy Kenya on diaspora vote

12 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Police petitioned over Filabusi tsikamutandas

12 hrs ago | 790 Views

Margaret Dongo lifts lid on liberation war sex abuses

12 hrs ago | 1840 Views

400 Zimbabwean schools connected to internet

12 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet boss bags top director award

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

Teachers for ED union formed

12 hrs ago | 708 Views

'Virtual courts may infringe rights'

12 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe yet to ban single use plastics

12 hrs ago | 183 Views

Nedbank chops off 23 workers

12 hrs ago | 713 Views

Fury over Heroes Day celebrations at Bhalagwe mass graves

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwe housing crisis laid bare

12 hrs ago | 164 Views

Former Amakorokoza lead actor, AK returns to Zimbabwe after 13 years in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 637 Views

Kombani Lodge goes up in smoke

12 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mphokos, Choppies legal wrangle rages on

12 hrs ago | 266 Views

Pipe burst plunges Makokoba into water crisis

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

Gweru woman arrested for murder

12 hrs ago | 408 Views

5 up for killing stock thief

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

60% of population owns houses

12 hrs ago | 177 Views

'Zimbabwe, SA to collaborate on expiry of permits'

12 hrs ago | 373 Views

'West responsible for chaos in Africa'

12 hrs ago | 129 Views

'Zimbabwe economy enters growth phase'

12 hrs ago | 255 Views

Beitbridge passport office cuts long trips for residents

12 hrs ago | 276 Views

UK based Zimbabwean appointed magistrate

23 hrs ago | 5474 Views

State seeks 3month remand for Sikhala

23 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Police block CiCZ prayer rally

23 hrs ago | 535 Views

Malunga and Esidakeni partners face arrest

23 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Zimbabwe's 70 year old historic painting depicts Jesus as a black man

10 Aug 2022 at 18:55hrs | 3245 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days