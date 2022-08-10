Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Black Umfolosi to make a stop in East Yorkshire

by Staff reporter
11 mins ago | Views
World-famous music group Black Umfolosi will be making a stop at a village church in East Yorkshire as part of a new UK tour.

The a cappella and dance group, who have combined performances with educational work all over the globe, asked that Cherry Burton be included in the routing of the 2022 tour as they so enjoyed the experience when they performed in the village on a previous tour. Cherry Burton Arts will host the Zimbabwe group at St Michael's Church, Cherry Burton, near Beverley on Saturday, September 24, at 8pm.

Black Umfolosi performances are inspired by the traditional song and dance of their native Southern Africa, with a beauty and enthusiasm that is unrivalled. Their shows are energy-driven and completely engaging, mixing a great gentleness of spirit and song with an exuberance in dance.

Their trademark harmonies mixed with intricate rhythms, clicking and clapping are highlighted during their brilliantly choreographed shows with a full range of movements from subtle to vibrant stomping and leaping. Martin Peirson, Cherry Burton Arts organiser, said: "Using the glorious acoustics of St Michael's church in Cherry Burton, this is going to be quite an experience. We are very lucky to be offered this show.

"I've seen them lots of times and they radiate a feel-good factor each time that gets to everyone in the room, no matter what age – it's difficult to describe. They make amazing sounds, have songs that are instantly likeable and have some cool dance moves – what more could you ask for?"

Since their formation in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second largest city, in 1982, the Black Umfolosi choir have used music and dance to attract people to other cultures and to challenge negative stereotypes about the developing world. The name of the group is derived from the Umfolosi river in South Africa; they added Black to emphasise their identity.

World Music Central said: "They see their music as a way of renewing their own culture as well as introducing it abroad and add to this process with traditional dances, including the modern miner's Gumboot dance. They address general human concerns – love, family, spirit, – as well as contemporary problems – wars, apartheid, the environment and AIDS."

The group have won admirers worldwide for their stunning shows, both dance and a cappella, plus their general energy, enthusiasm and humour.



Source - The Hull Daily Mail

Comments


Must Read

Contracted tobacco farmers urged to avoid double dipping

34 mins ago | 21 Views

Chiwenga admitted at private Harare hospital

48 mins ago | 990 Views

Henrietta Rushwaya bizarrely acquitted

49 mins ago | 247 Views

Mwonzora says ZEC problems lie with the secretariat

53 mins ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe will welcome you back home, minister tells ZEP holders

53 mins ago | 108 Views

Mwonzora claims he is brewing a shocker for Zimbabwe

54 mins ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF youths take over Bulawayo street, parcel out vending bays

5 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Sikhala refuses trial date

6 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Teenager knifes mother to death

6 hrs ago | 855 Views

Policy flaws chasing Forex from the formal market

7 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Assessing the US$12 billion mining industry target

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mark Ngwazi battles for life

7 hrs ago | 2732 Views

Commotion in War Veterans league elections

7 hrs ago | 748 Views

Village head killed over stock theft

7 hrs ago | 669 Views

Munangangwa's campaign team off to false start in Buhera

7 hrs ago | 717 Views

Mnangagwa faces 'bhora musango' in Gokwe by-election, 2023 polls

7 hrs ago | 2914 Views

Jah Lemmy on fire

7 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa's sense of insecurity and lack of confidence as a leader compromising national development and unity

10 hrs ago | 1779 Views

NPA boss 'bribes' prosecutor to make case of undocumented Zimbabwean national go away'

12 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Mnangagwa ready to welcome Zimbabwean citizens as permits expire in SA

12 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Illegal Zimbabwean migrant shot dead in Limpopo

12 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Zimbabwe govt must promptly return Zipra properties

12 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabweans must copy Kenya on diaspora vote

12 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Police petitioned over Filabusi tsikamutandas

12 hrs ago | 789 Views

Margaret Dongo lifts lid on liberation war sex abuses

12 hrs ago | 1839 Views

400 Zimbabwean schools connected to internet

12 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet boss bags top director award

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

Teachers for ED union formed

12 hrs ago | 708 Views

'Virtual courts may infringe rights'

12 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe yet to ban single use plastics

12 hrs ago | 183 Views

Nedbank chops off 23 workers

12 hrs ago | 713 Views

Fury over Heroes Day celebrations at Bhalagwe mass graves

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwe housing crisis laid bare

12 hrs ago | 163 Views

Former Amakorokoza lead actor, AK returns to Zimbabwe after 13 years in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 637 Views

Kombani Lodge goes up in smoke

12 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mphokos, Choppies legal wrangle rages on

12 hrs ago | 265 Views

Pipe burst plunges Makokoba into water crisis

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

Gweru woman arrested for murder

12 hrs ago | 408 Views

5 up for killing stock thief

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

60% of population owns houses

12 hrs ago | 177 Views

'Zimbabwe, SA to collaborate on expiry of permits'

12 hrs ago | 372 Views

'West responsible for chaos in Africa'

12 hrs ago | 129 Views

'Zimbabwe economy enters growth phase'

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Beitbridge passport office cuts long trips for residents

12 hrs ago | 275 Views

UK based Zimbabwean appointed magistrate

23 hrs ago | 5472 Views

State seeks 3month remand for Sikhala

23 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Police block CiCZ prayer rally

23 hrs ago | 535 Views

Malunga and Esidakeni partners face arrest

23 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Zimbabwe's 70 year old historic painting depicts Jesus as a black man

10 Aug 2022 at 18:55hrs | 3240 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days