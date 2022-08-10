Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Emirates appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Emirates, one of the world's leading airlines which flies daily from Harare via Lusaka to Dubai, has appointed Talal Al Gergawi as its new country manager for Zimbabwe.

Al Gergawi's appointment came into effect on 1 August 2022.

He was previously country manager for Cambodia.

Emirates has announced further movements in its commercial team in the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and West Asia in line with its continuous expansion and accelerated operations strategy.

The newly-appointed commercial managers will each bring their experiences and skills to lead the airline's development in their respective markets, including growing the customer base, strengthening existing partnerships and identifying opportunities to forge ones.

Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

Black Umfolosi to make a stop in East Yorkshire

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Contracted tobacco farmers urged to avoid double dipping

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga admitted at private Harare hospital

3 hrs ago | 3154 Views

Henrietta Rushwaya bizarrely acquitted

3 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mwonzora says ZEC problems lie with the secretariat

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zimbabwe will welcome you back home, minister tells ZEP holders

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mwonzora claims he is brewing a shocker for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF youths take over Bulawayo street, parcel out vending bays

7 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Sikhala refuses trial date

8 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Teenager knifes mother to death

8 hrs ago | 939 Views

Policy flaws chasing Forex from the formal market

9 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Assessing the US$12 billion mining industry target

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mark Ngwazi battles for life

9 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Commotion in War Veterans league elections

9 hrs ago | 771 Views

Village head killed over stock theft

9 hrs ago | 746 Views

Munangangwa's campaign team off to false start in Buhera

9 hrs ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa faces 'bhora musango' in Gokwe by-election, 2023 polls

9 hrs ago | 3489 Views

Jah Lemmy on fire

9 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's sense of insecurity and lack of confidence as a leader compromising national development and unity

12 hrs ago | 1947 Views

NPA boss 'bribes' prosecutor to make case of undocumented Zimbabwean national go away'

14 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Mnangagwa ready to welcome Zimbabwean citizens as permits expire in SA

14 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Illegal Zimbabwean migrant shot dead in Limpopo

14 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Zimbabwe govt must promptly return Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 701 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabweans must copy Kenya on diaspora vote

14 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Police petitioned over Filabusi tsikamutandas

14 hrs ago | 816 Views

Margaret Dongo lifts lid on liberation war sex abuses

14 hrs ago | 1894 Views

400 Zimbabwean schools connected to internet

14 hrs ago | 75 Views

Econet boss bags top director award

14 hrs ago | 379 Views

Teachers for ED union formed

14 hrs ago | 733 Views

'Virtual courts may infringe rights'

14 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe yet to ban single use plastics

14 hrs ago | 186 Views

Nedbank chops off 23 workers

14 hrs ago | 737 Views

Fury over Heroes Day celebrations at Bhalagwe mass graves

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe housing crisis laid bare

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Former Amakorokoza lead actor, AK returns to Zimbabwe after 13 years in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 673 Views

Kombani Lodge goes up in smoke

14 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mphokos, Choppies legal wrangle rages on

14 hrs ago | 289 Views

Pipe burst plunges Makokoba into water crisis

14 hrs ago | 88 Views

Gweru woman arrested for murder

14 hrs ago | 437 Views

5 up for killing stock thief

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

60% of population owns houses

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Zimbabwe, SA to collaborate on expiry of permits'

14 hrs ago | 397 Views

'West responsible for chaos in Africa'

14 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Zimbabwe economy enters growth phase'

14 hrs ago | 266 Views

Beitbridge passport office cuts long trips for residents

14 hrs ago | 290 Views

UK based Zimbabwean appointed magistrate

10 Aug 2022 at 20:25hrs | 5754 Views

State seeks 3month remand for Sikhala

10 Aug 2022 at 20:17hrs | 1794 Views

Police block CiCZ prayer rally

10 Aug 2022 at 20:16hrs | 536 Views

Malunga and Esidakeni partners face arrest

10 Aug 2022 at 20:08hrs | 1783 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days