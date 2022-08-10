Emirates appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Emirates, one of the world's leading airlines which flies daily from Harare via Lusaka to Dubai, has appointed Talal Al Gergawi as its new country manager for Zimbabwe.Al Gergawi's appointment came into effect on 1 August 2022.He was previously country manager for Cambodia.Emirates has announced further movements in its commercial team in the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and West Asia in line with its continuous expansion and accelerated operations strategy.The newly-appointed commercial managers will each bring their experiences and skills to lead the airline's development in their respective markets, including growing the customer base, strengthening existing partnerships and identifying opportunities to forge ones.