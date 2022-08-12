Man charged for comparing Mnangagwa to Mugabe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mutare man charged for comparing President Emmerson Mnangagwa with the late Former President Robert Mugabe.In a widely circulated police report, Malcom Musarira, 32, was reported by Mutare businessman Isau Mupfumi, 60.Musarira and Mupfumi are all members of Zanu-PF members.It is alleged that on the 5th of August 2022 the Musarira posted a defamatory message on a Zanu-PF WhatsApp group called -Zanu-PF Election Indaba insulting President ED Mnangagwa and words quoted "People are suffering out there and our structures are empty vanhu have lost confidence in the party because they feel neglected If that can be fixed zvoreruka . ..I remember the genius Robert Mugabe during time yema interface, vanhu vachichema so achitaura nekufara mdara uyu addressing issues that would have been raised at Provincial level. President ngavaudzwe zviri pa ground zvaminama. Translated to say in short the current president is not doing enough.Musarira is said to have insulted President Mnangagwa by comparing him with the late former president Robert Mugabe, that is to say, the current President is performing below par.