Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man charged for comparing Mnangagwa to Mugabe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Mutare man charged for comparing President Emmerson Mnangagwa with the late Former President Robert Mugabe.

In a widely circulated police report, Malcom Musarira, 32, was reported by Mutare businessman Isau Mupfumi, 60.

Musarira and Mupfumi are all members of Zanu-PF members.

It is alleged that on the 5th of August 2022 the Musarira posted a defamatory message on a Zanu-PF WhatsApp group called -Zanu-PF Election Indaba insulting President ED Mnangagwa and words quoted "People are suffering out there and our structures are empty vanhu have lost confidence in the party because they feel neglected If that can be fixed zvoreruka . ..I remember the genius Robert Mugabe during time yema interface, vanhu vachichema so achitaura nekufara mdara uyu addressing issues that would have been raised at Provincial level. President ngavaudzwe zviri pa ground zvaminama. Translated to say in short the current president is not doing enough.

Musarira is said to have insulted President Mnangagwa by comparing him with the late former president Robert Mugabe, that is to say, the current President is performing below par.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa says Zanu-PF running scared

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe activists threaten to protest without notifying the police

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Kariba power station surpasses Power generation targets in Q2

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Ethiopian Airlines connects Bulawayo to the world

4 hrs ago | 851 Views

Western countries block Zimbabwe's readmission into Commonwealth?

4 hrs ago | 544 Views

CiZC takes on police over anti-violence demo ban

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chiwenga claims to have Monomotapa royal blood and has ties with Ndebele royalty

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Fake promises anger Zimbabwe army, police

4 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Illegal miners strain SA - Zimbabwe relations

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Sikhala writes emotional letter to African Union on persecution

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Prominent businessman goes berserk, torches relatives' houses

4 hrs ago | 613 Views

Chiwenga claims to be as fit as a fiddle after visiting a 'kiriniki'

11 hrs ago | 2540 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks trainee nurses recruitment

11 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Chiwenga's ailing ex-wife seeks removal from remand

11 hrs ago | 589 Views

South Africa-based Zimbabweans blast Shava

11 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs pledge to act on political violence

11 hrs ago | 455 Views

Matebeleland political parties divided on election pact

11 hrs ago | 754 Views

'We can only afford 232 houses, not 300 000'

11 hrs ago | 585 Views

'Zimbabwe politics remains toxic'

11 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans lose faith in public hearings

11 hrs ago | 82 Views

Residents petition Parly over devolution funds abuse

11 hrs ago | 72 Views

83% of voters choose policies over freebies

11 hrs ago | 84 Views

Judith Ncube offside, says Bulawayo mayor

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Tenax plot Dembare upset

11 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe - SA relations turn frosty in the wake of an immigration crisis

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Maphisa in modern housing boom

11 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens judges workshop

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

RBZ strangles street money changers

11 hrs ago | 993 Views

Mnangagwa tells profiteers to play fair,

11 hrs ago | 63 Views

Cartels, manipulators on the radar

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

All set for Zanu-PF war vets league district polls

11 hrs ago | 38 Views

Regine change organisation seeks UK help over Zimbabwe crisis

22 hrs ago | 769 Views

Chiwenga operation pushed back?

22 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Chiwenga dismisses surgery claims

22 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mliswa defends Mnangagwa, says Susan Mutami not raped

22 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Gold coins' sales hit ZW$3,7 billion, 90% sales in local currency

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mnangagwa's chance to redeem legacy

22 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zimbabwe govt abandons SA diaspora

22 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Chiwenga warns Innscor

22 hrs ago | 803 Views

Zimbabwe central bank considers currency board

22 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

12 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 3518 Views

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 2091 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 3893 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 653 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 2225 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs say Mnangagwa hypocritical and cruel

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 1154 Views

Kombi crew drive off at speed with police officers before dumping them after thorough beating

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 4134 Views

Chiwenga to pay $900,000 over neglect at govt hospital

12 Aug 2022 at 06:41hrs | 691 Views

Chief summons witch hunter

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 865 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days