Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Imbiber bashes friend over missing US$100

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Beer drink ended in tears after a Mudzi man severely bashed his friend accusing him of stealing his US$100 note.


Tellmore Chatsakama of Chakatsama village Mudzi was arrested and dragged to court last week on assault charge.

He pleaded guilty to the charge before Mutoko magistrate Rumbidzai Mhandu

The court heard that on June 24  Chakatsama was drinking beer with his friend Wirimai Tsingano at Rwamba Business Centre in Mudzi.

Hell broke loose when Chakatsama lost his $100 note and accused his drinking mate of stealing it from him.

He picked a stone and struck Tsingano on the head, tipped him down, struck him with a wooden log before assaulting him with open hands.

He stopped assaulting him when the complainant lost consciousness.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Mudzi, #Beer, #Bashed

Comments


Must Read

Deputy Minister donates sanitary wear to marginalised girls

26 mins ago | 25 Views

If the situation in Zimbabwe is Mnangagwa's best then the entire government needs to resign!

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Illegal Malawi immigrants jailed

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF running scared

4 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimbabwe activists threaten to protest without notifying the police

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Man charged for comparing Mnangagwa to Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Kariba power station surpasses Power generation targets in Q2

7 hrs ago | 358 Views

Ethiopian Airlines connects Bulawayo to the world

7 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Western countries block Zimbabwe's readmission into Commonwealth?

7 hrs ago | 694 Views

CiZC takes on police over anti-violence demo ban

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chiwenga claims to have Monomotapa royal blood and has ties with Ndebele royalty

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

Fake promises anger Zimbabwe army, police

7 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Illegal miners strain SA - Zimbabwe relations

7 hrs ago | 416 Views

Sikhala writes emotional letter to African Union on persecution

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Prominent businessman goes berserk, torches relatives' houses

7 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chiwenga claims to be as fit as a fiddle after visiting a 'kiriniki'

14 hrs ago | 3026 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks trainee nurses recruitment

14 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Chiwenga's ailing ex-wife seeks removal from remand

14 hrs ago | 630 Views

South Africa-based Zimbabweans blast Shava

14 hrs ago | 2857 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs pledge to act on political violence

14 hrs ago | 481 Views

Matebeleland political parties divided on election pact

14 hrs ago | 826 Views

'We can only afford 232 houses, not 300 000'

14 hrs ago | 606 Views

'Zimbabwe politics remains toxic'

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabweans lose faith in public hearings

14 hrs ago | 87 Views

Residents petition Parly over devolution funds abuse

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

83% of voters choose policies over freebies

14 hrs ago | 85 Views

Judith Ncube offside, says Bulawayo mayor

14 hrs ago | 377 Views

Tenax plot Dembare upset

14 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe - SA relations turn frosty in the wake of an immigration crisis

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

Maphisa in modern housing boom

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens judges workshop

14 hrs ago | 44 Views

RBZ strangles street money changers

14 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mnangagwa tells profiteers to play fair,

14 hrs ago | 64 Views

Cartels, manipulators on the radar

14 hrs ago | 126 Views

All set for Zanu-PF war vets league district polls

14 hrs ago | 42 Views

Regine change organisation seeks UK help over Zimbabwe crisis

12 Aug 2022 at 21:09hrs | 782 Views

Chiwenga operation pushed back?

12 Aug 2022 at 21:01hrs | 1448 Views

Chiwenga dismisses surgery claims

12 Aug 2022 at 20:33hrs | 690 Views

Mliswa defends Mnangagwa, says Susan Mutami not raped

12 Aug 2022 at 20:31hrs | 1696 Views

Gold coins' sales hit ZW$3,7 billion, 90% sales in local currency

12 Aug 2022 at 20:30hrs | 384 Views

Mnangagwa's chance to redeem legacy

12 Aug 2022 at 20:26hrs | 625 Views

Zimbabwe govt abandons SA diaspora

12 Aug 2022 at 20:23hrs | 1147 Views

Chiwenga warns Innscor

12 Aug 2022 at 20:21hrs | 826 Views

Zimbabwe central bank considers currency board

12 Aug 2022 at 20:19hrs | 312 Views

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

12 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 3535 Views

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 2105 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 4009 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 658 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 2254 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days