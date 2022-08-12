Illegal Malawi immigrants jailed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

TWELVE illegal Malawi immigrants were sentenced to three months in prison by Mutoko magistrate Rumbidzai Mhandu for illegally staying in Zimbabwe.

Eunice Chikwa, Zione Banda, Miriam Chinya, Yonasi Odeta, Judith Saopa, Dyson Gondwani, Agnes Ndembo, Markson Jamali, Jaima Bible, Mariki Yusamu, Kecious Bakuwo and Macheso Cassimu pleaded guilty to the charge.The court heard that on August 4 the police received information that the convicts were residing in Nyamapanda without permits and arrested them.The convicts are to be deported back to their country.