Deputy Minister donates sanitary wear to marginalised girls

by Desmond Nleya
22 mins ago | Views
Deputy Minister for ICT, Hon Dingimuzi Phuthi  donated sanitary wear to marginalised rural girls in his constituency while also giving away food hampers to the less privileged.


The donation which took place at Hingwe in Bulilima District on Saturday coincided with a netball tournament organised by Hon Phuthi and meant to empower the girl child.

"The girl child has always been marginalised hence I have decided to break the norm of only holding men soccer tournaments and empower girls through this netball tournament. Women are the backbone of the society and should be given life opportunities. 

"The President is on record advocating for the empowerment of girls and holding such events will go a long way in encouraging women participation in community programs," said Hon Phuthi.

Speaking at the same event Dr Eveyln Ndlovu, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education who was represented by Mrs Beatrice Manjere, Matabeleland South Provincial education Director said, such tournaments were part of physical education meant to empower women in communities.

"These programs are part of the physical education which teaches girls eye and body coordination while also enhancing physical fitness. I was so much impressed by one player who participated in this tournament while pregnant. This girl has shown us a resilient skill and instead of relaxing and feeling sorry for herself she managed to participate," said Mrs Manjere.

Phuthi went on to donate sanitary wear to the girls while also donating some food hampers to the less privileged.
Meanwhile, Netone Enterprise which also attended the event also donated some medical equipment which included a wheel chair, beds, blankets, BP Testing machines among others to Hingwe and Mbimba Clinic.

The State enterprise promised to install network boosters in the area to promote connectivity.

Source - Desmond Nleya

