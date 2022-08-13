Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Berita used me' - ex-hubby Nota

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEAN songbird Berita Khumalo's messy divorce from ex-husband Nota Baloyi took another nasty turn last week, as the media personality accused her of using his name to get gigs before unceremoniously dumping him.

Nota has been on the warpath in the last few weeks, after it was a revealed that the two had been separated since January following another heated exchange. Berita suggested that she had moved out of the couple's matrimonial home for her own safety.

In a series of tweets that once again set social media aflame, Nota said that Berita had used him to get a title as one of Mzansi's most booked wedding artistes. This was despite the fact that she had scrubbed her social media clean of her dalliance with him.

"Maybe @beritaafrosoul used me for marriage content to get wedding bookings… She's wiped her Instagram timeline like she didn't across vowing to be with me for better or worse in sickness & in health… How can someone who clearly doesn't respect her own vows be a wedding singer?" he said.

Nota said that the differences between the two of them emanated from the fact that he had refused to give her a spousal allowance.

"After that #GirlfriendAllowance video started trending @beritaafrosoul asked me for a wife allowance, so I told her I'll think about it hoping she was joking. I had to tell her I'll never pay my wife an allowance, as if I don't provide her with everything, she needs… Was I wrong?

"…Conclusion: My wife's demand for an allowance was just another one of the forms of financial abuse I endured in my relationship. When I was warned I didn't listen but I've had time to reflect on the abuse I suffered at the hands of @beritaafrosoul & I've forgiven her gaslighting!" he said.

Nota also alleged that Berita was turning into an undesirable slay queen since their breakup, as she was posting revealing pictures of herself.

"I married her because she is different but two years in lockdown made her lose her self-esteem and now, she's faking confidence by trying to be a slay queen. It's sad to watch but she's my wife, I will stand by her no matter what the devil may do to make me turn on her. I got faith!" he said.

In response to a fan that asked if she would be retaliating in kind as Nota increased played dirty, Berita, who is currently performing in Europe, said she just wished him the best in future.

"…I wish him well. I wish he can be content and happy within himself" she said.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Berita, #Nota, #Marriage

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa lashes at Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zanu-PF, CCC lock horns in Bulilima

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

'I tried to change Zanu-PF from within'

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 63 years

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over Matebeleland projects

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

War vets cry foul over rigging

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Plastic bottle recycling project for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

San community demands chief

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Manama hit by water shortages

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa's police reject help from Chamisa's MP

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe suspends e-passport processing nationwide

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mutsvangwa's ministry loses ZW$32m in botched car deal

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

UK company increases stake in Zimbabwe mining projects

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe starts rebuilding UN official residence destroyed by fire in the US

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimdollar makes paper gains

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zupco leading local bus assembly revival

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

5 Zimbabweans, SA national in more than 1500 kg copper cables theft

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans must stop parroting foreign narratives

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Gwayi-Shangani pipeline excites villagers

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Bosso road woes hit 32 winless matches

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo forex discounts endorsed

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa gets tough on Government's procurement process

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

5000 stands, more wards for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's urban poor turn to "Car Supermarkets" to survive inflation

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Deputy Minister donates sanitary wear to marginalised girls

12 hrs ago | 321 Views

If the situation in Zimbabwe is Mnangagwa's best then the entire government needs to resign!

13 hrs ago | 830 Views

Illegal Malawi immigrants jailed

14 hrs ago | 845 Views

Imbiber bashes friend over missing US$100

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF running scared

16 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Zimbabwe activists threaten to protest without notifying the police

16 hrs ago | 592 Views

Man charged for comparing Mnangagwa to Mugabe

16 hrs ago | 5520 Views

Kariba power station surpasses Power generation targets in Q2

18 hrs ago | 444 Views

Ethiopian Airlines connects Bulawayo to the world

18 hrs ago | 2326 Views

Western countries block Zimbabwe's readmission into Commonwealth?

19 hrs ago | 848 Views

CiZC takes on police over anti-violence demo ban

19 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chiwenga claims to have Monomotapa royal blood and has ties with Ndebele royalty

19 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Fake promises anger Zimbabwe army, police

19 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Illegal miners strain SA - Zimbabwe relations

19 hrs ago | 546 Views

Sikhala writes emotional letter to African Union on persecution

19 hrs ago | 776 Views

Prominent businessman goes berserk, torches relatives' houses

19 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Chiwenga claims to be as fit as a fiddle after visiting a 'kiriniki'

13 Aug 2022 at 07:28hrs | 3575 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks trainee nurses recruitment

13 Aug 2022 at 07:28hrs | 1267 Views

Chiwenga's ailing ex-wife seeks removal from remand

13 Aug 2022 at 07:27hrs | 726 Views

South Africa-based Zimbabweans blast Shava

13 Aug 2022 at 07:27hrs | 3321 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs pledge to act on political violence

13 Aug 2022 at 07:27hrs | 546 Views

Matebeleland political parties divided on election pact

13 Aug 2022 at 07:26hrs | 922 Views

'We can only afford 232 houses, not 300 000'

13 Aug 2022 at 07:26hrs | 631 Views

'Zimbabwe politics remains toxic'

13 Aug 2022 at 07:25hrs | 105 Views

Zimbabweans lose faith in public hearings

13 Aug 2022 at 07:25hrs | 98 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days