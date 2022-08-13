War vets cry foul over rigging

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former liberation war fighters in Mashonaland Central say there is an elaborate plan to rig elections for a new Zimbabwe National Liberation Association (ZNLWA) executive.The former fighters from Mazowe district have since filed a complaint where they accuse some Zanu-PF bigwigs in the province of manipulating the voters' roll.The ZNLWA congress is scheduled for August 25 to 27 as Zanu-PF moves to incorporate the ex-combatants into its structures through the formation of a liberation struggle wing.In the past, the ex-combatants, who formed a vital cog for Zanu-PF during elections, were just an affiliate of the ruling party.In the letter dated August 10 addressed to the Mashonaland Central leadership, ZNLWVA Mazowe district said they had uncovered a fake voters' roll."The above district administration is hereby forwarding its concerns about the way voter's roll was prepared and kindly asking you to observe the following," reads part of the letter signed by war veterans association secretary general one S Badza and district chairman, Ephanos Mudzimunyi."Some of the war vets' names are not appearing. Some have no war vet number and identity numbers .Some names, which are appearing on the voter's roll we do not know…"Most of the names were not submitted by the political district chairpersons, instead they were submitted by the then war veterans' interim league leaders."The letter was copied to the Zanu-PF leadership, including provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe and national party chairperson Oppah Muchunguri.The ZNLWVA has said the congress is open to ex-combatants from Zanla and Zipra, armed wings of Zanu and PF Zapu during the armed struggle.War collaborators and ex-detainees were not included.Chris Mutsvangwa is the current war veterans leader and there is talk that a Zanu-PF faction is pushing for his ouster.