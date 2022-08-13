Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over Matebeleland projects

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been accused of marginalising Matebeleland region after a breakdown of programmes undertaken by his government since 2021 showed that the region has the least number of on-going capital projects.

Mnangagwa is banking on a long list of major infrastructure projects, including the upgrading of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, as he campaigns for re-election in the 2023 polls.

The projects have gobbled billions in United States dollars, with critics saying the government has also been forced to print money, resulting in the local currency weakening and inflation racing to three digit figures.

Inflation jumped to 256% in July, up from 191% in June.

According to the latest Cabinet briefing, Bulawayo got 69 projects translating to a measly 4% of the total number of projects.

Matabeleland North and South got 12% and 5% of the projects respectively.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet received a report on a compendium of projects implemented by the government in 2021, which was presented by the minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Jorum Gumbo.

"The nation is being informed that 1 688 projects were implemented during the period January to December 2021.

"Out of the 1 688 projects, 657 projects are fully completed, while implementation of 1 031 is ongoing," Mutsvangwa said.

A breakdown of the projects showed that the three Matabeleland provinces combined account for 21% of projects while Harare metropolitan alone accounted for 10% of the projects.

Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central- accounted for 30% of the number of projects. Harare and the Mashonaland provinces together accounted for 40% of the projects.

Manicaland also had a significant chunk, accounting for 16,2%.

Although the Cabinet brief did not have values of the projects, observers say this was testimony of continued systematic marginalisation that has left southern Zimbabwe lagging behind in development.

Political analyst Dumisani Nkomo said Zanu-PF has a legacy of marginalisation.

"It's not surprising, it's not new at all because this is what has happened for the past 42 years," Nkomo said.

"We have seen unevenness and structural injustice with the southern region lagging behind in terms of development.

"The hope is that the government will do something and address this unevenness with a focus on the southern region, which is lagging behind."

Economist Eddie Cross said devolution has to be fully implemented in line with the constitutional provisions.

"I think the rhetoric on devolution should be followed through with serious implementation to make sure no one and no province is left behind," Cross said.

"There should not be unequal development and you will find that the rural folk in Matabeleland are worse off than the rural folk in the Mashonaland provinces in terms of poverty."

Devolution is provided for under Chapter 12 of the 2013 constitution with section 268 of the charter providing for the establishment of provincial councillors in the country's provinces.

However, to date, there is no enabling act to operationalise devolution despite government approving principles of the Provincial Councils and Administration (Amendment) Bill.

"Historically the southern provinces have been neglected partly because they are poorer in terms of resources," Cross added.

"They have less minerals and metals deposits, poorer climate and rainfall for agriculture hence there has been less investment there."

Exiled former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi said presentations on development projects should extend to "values and types of projects, not this spaghetti presentation."

"Cabinet is presenting an incomplete story to the public, what does the number of projects done by province tell anyone in the absence of valuations," Mzembi asked.

"It only serves to open the government to attacks over unequal development feeding the running narrative that there are choice provinces for development and underdeveloped provinces when in fact the opposite may be true when the complete picture is presented for public consumption."



Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa lashes at Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu-PF, CCC lock horns in Bulilima

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

'I tried to change Zanu-PF from within'

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 63 years

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

War vets cry foul over rigging

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Plastic bottle recycling project for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

San community demands chief

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Manama hit by water shortages

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's police reject help from Chamisa's MP

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe suspends e-passport processing nationwide

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mutsvangwa's ministry loses ZW$32m in botched car deal

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

UK company increases stake in Zimbabwe mining projects

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe starts rebuilding UN official residence destroyed by fire in the US

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimdollar makes paper gains

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zupco leading local bus assembly revival

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

5 Zimbabweans, SA national in more than 1500 kg copper cables theft

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans must stop parroting foreign narratives

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Gwayi-Shangani pipeline excites villagers

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Bosso road woes hit 32 winless matches

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Bulawayo forex discounts endorsed

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa gets tough on Government's procurement process

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Berita used me' - ex-hubby Nota

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

5000 stands, more wards for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's urban poor turn to "Car Supermarkets" to survive inflation

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Deputy Minister donates sanitary wear to marginalised girls

12 hrs ago | 321 Views

If the situation in Zimbabwe is Mnangagwa's best then the entire government needs to resign!

14 hrs ago | 833 Views

Illegal Malawi immigrants jailed

14 hrs ago | 845 Views

Imbiber bashes friend over missing US$100

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF running scared

16 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Zimbabwe activists threaten to protest without notifying the police

16 hrs ago | 592 Views

Man charged for comparing Mnangagwa to Mugabe

16 hrs ago | 5572 Views

Kariba power station surpasses Power generation targets in Q2

18 hrs ago | 444 Views

Ethiopian Airlines connects Bulawayo to the world

18 hrs ago | 2335 Views

Western countries block Zimbabwe's readmission into Commonwealth?

19 hrs ago | 848 Views

CiZC takes on police over anti-violence demo ban

19 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chiwenga claims to have Monomotapa royal blood and has ties with Ndebele royalty

19 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Fake promises anger Zimbabwe army, police

19 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Illegal miners strain SA - Zimbabwe relations

19 hrs ago | 548 Views

Sikhala writes emotional letter to African Union on persecution

19 hrs ago | 783 Views

Prominent businessman goes berserk, torches relatives' houses

19 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Chiwenga claims to be as fit as a fiddle after visiting a 'kiriniki'

13 Aug 2022 at 07:28hrs | 3577 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks trainee nurses recruitment

13 Aug 2022 at 07:28hrs | 1270 Views

Chiwenga's ailing ex-wife seeks removal from remand

13 Aug 2022 at 07:27hrs | 735 Views

South Africa-based Zimbabweans blast Shava

13 Aug 2022 at 07:27hrs | 3328 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs pledge to act on political violence

13 Aug 2022 at 07:27hrs | 547 Views

Matebeleland political parties divided on election pact

13 Aug 2022 at 07:26hrs | 923 Views

'We can only afford 232 houses, not 300 000'

13 Aug 2022 at 07:26hrs | 631 Views

'Zimbabwe politics remains toxic'

13 Aug 2022 at 07:25hrs | 106 Views

Zimbabweans lose faith in public hearings

13 Aug 2022 at 07:25hrs | 98 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days