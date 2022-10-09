Chamisa must not lie about Mugabe, says Jonathan Moyo
In 2018 Mugabe suggested that his vote would go to Chamisa, who was leader of the MDC-T, and his historic enemy.
On the eve of the presidential election, the former president appeared before the media in Harare at a surprise press conference.
Chamisa Sneaks into Rural Areas@thestandardzim 9/10/22
"CCC is the party of choice. Even the late former president (Mugabe).. ordered people to vote for me"; @nelsonchamisa, Bikita, 5 Oct 2022Mugabe did not know #CCC & did not endorse anyone for 2023!https://t.co/8HSz6bYb1q pic.twitter.com/oJa7rWrLc4— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) October 9, 2022
The issue is a no brainer: @nelsonchamisa & his @CCCZimbabwe should not claim, in fact lie, that Mugabe endorsed them for the 2023 elections in the hope of harvesting pro-Mugabe votes in ZanuPF; while also "unapologetically" celebrating Mugabe's ouster in Nov 2017. That is crass!— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) October 9, 2022
Lastly, while @nelsonchamisa is free to harbour whatever wishful thoughts he has - unlike him - Mugabe accepted the 2018 presidential poll result.— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) October 9, 2022
On 6 September 2018, Mugabe said:
"Mnangagwa is the winner. Things have been righted. We can't deny it".
There you have it! pic.twitter.com/EpdWMX2s1k