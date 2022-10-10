Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed robbers remain in custody

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | Views
ELEVEN Karoi armed robbers who went on a rampage around the farming town were further remanded in custody by a local magistrate.

Jessie Kufa remanded them until October 24, when the State is expectsedto give a trial date.

"The State is working hard to get all the paperwork against the accused done so that they face trial on time. Furthermore the accused face more charges," public prosecutor Reginald Chavora told the court.

 "We do hope that the investigation officers will be able to help us set the trial date on October 24 when the accused come back to the court. The trial is set to be fast-tracked so that justice can be done."

The accused face nine counts of robbery and a further three counts of unlawful entry.

They were part of the team that allegedly went around the farming town robbing businesses and farms at gunpoint.

 The suspects include Gift Asafu (29), Goodness Gandiwa (36), Kudakwashe Kapesa (24), Taurai Musindo (23), Tapera Zimbapeni (22), Onias Matangi (47), Evans Milanzi (24), Jimmy Dzokamushure (49), Addition Chagadama (22), Jeremy Nyakujara (27) and Nicholas Samuel (22).

 Kapesa, also known as Boss Kedha, is believed to be one of the ringleaders together with one Charles Phiri who is still at large.

On 28 December 2021, some of the suspects went to the Energy Park Service station around 2100 hours where they robbed the manager Samson Mlambo at gunpoint.

They tied Mlambo and his wife Tendai Murise and got away with US$51 500.

Another charge reads that the accused persons went to Brockley Farm where they attacked three security guards before stealing various agriculture inputs and 17,5 tonnes of soyabeans valued at US$80 000.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Armed, #Robbers, #Custody

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4904 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1887 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 786 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 814 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 353 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 824 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2968 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 976 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 493 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4387 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2215 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 924 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days