Armed robbers remain in custody

by Staff reporter

ELEVEN Karoi armed robbers who went on a rampage around the farming town were further remanded in custody by a local magistrate.Jessie Kufa remanded them until October 24, when the State is expectsedto give a trial date."The State is working hard to get all the paperwork against the accused done so that they face trial on time. Furthermore the accused face more charges," public prosecutor Reginald Chavora told the court."We do hope that the investigation officers will be able to help us set the trial date on October 24 when the accused come back to the court. The trial is set to be fast-tracked so that justice can be done."The accused face nine counts of robbery and a further three counts of unlawful entry.They were part of the team that allegedly went around the farming town robbing businesses and farms at gunpoint.The suspects include Gift Asafu (29), Goodness Gandiwa (36), Kudakwashe Kapesa (24), Taurai Musindo (23), Tapera Zimbapeni (22), Onias Matangi (47), Evans Milanzi (24), Jimmy Dzokamushure (49), Addition Chagadama (22), Jeremy Nyakujara (27) and Nicholas Samuel (22).Kapesa, also known as Boss Kedha, is believed to be one of the ringleaders together with one Charles Phiri who is still at large.On 28 December 2021, some of the suspects went to the Energy Park Service station around 2100 hours where they robbed the manager Samson Mlambo at gunpoint.They tied Mlambo and his wife Tendai Murise and got away with US$51 500.Another charge reads that the accused persons went to Brockley Farm where they attacked three security guards before stealing various agriculture inputs and 17,5 tonnes of soyabeans valued at US$80 000.