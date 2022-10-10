Theft case laid against Ramaphosa

News / National

by Staff reporter

A charge of theft has been laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa, reportedly by a businessman who claims his energy plan presented to the head of state was stolen and used without his involvement.The case of theft, which police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed to TimesLIVE on Sunday, was opened at the Booysens police station in Johannesburg last month.Mathe could only confirm the case of "theft" has been registered and declined to comment any further."The SAPS confirms that a case of theft has been registered at the Booysens police station on September 28," Mathe said.Mathe told TimesLIVE she would first have to "check with the station" on the developments on the case.The Sunday Independent reported on Sunday that businessman, Reuben Sekwele, opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa for allegedly stealing his intellectual property.Sekwele, CEO of Rubbytad Group, an independent power producer, told the publication he believed Ramaphosa stole his business plan and used it as part of the national energy plan.The businessman claims he hand-delivered his business plan to Ramaphosa in 2018 and they even had a photo opportunity of the handover.Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told TimesLIVE the presidency would let the police investigation run its course.Earlier this year former spy boss and prisons commissioner Arthur Fraser opened a case of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption against Ramaphosa over the theft of hundreds of thousands of US dollars at his Phala Phala home in 2020.The office of the public protector is investigating allegations that an attempt was made to conceal the Phala Phala theft, with the alleged culprits being paid for their silence.The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that Ramaphosa has told the public protector she has no jurisdiction to probe the Phala Phala complaint.Should the public protector make an adverse finding against the president, it would jeopardise his political future.The ANC's national elective conference is taking place in December.