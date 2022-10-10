Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe moots Road Accident Fund

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2022 at 18:20hrs | Views
Government is mooting the establishment of a Road Accident Fund (RAF) which is aimed at minimising the effects of traffic accidents on the citizenry and the proposal was tabled to traffic stakeholders attending a Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) conference in Victoria Falls recently.

Statistics at the Ministry of Health and Child Care have shown that around 80 percent of national deaths in the five-year-old to 29-years-old category are as a result of road traffic accidents related complications.

Tied to these numerous deaths is also the grim effects of the country's health purse being stretched by patients who would have been injured in road traffic accidents a situation that is having a negative effect on hospitals' ability to deliver on its mandate on other accident unrelated ailments.

This has jolted Government into action leading to the proposal to have the RAF whose proceeds will be used to cater for patient needs that result from traffic mishaps.

Acting Chief Director Policy Planning, Health Economics, Health Informatics, Monitoring and Evaluation Dr Stephen Banda gave details after tabling the proposal on behalf of the health sector.

"Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged five to 29 years. It is therefore clear that road traffic injuries contribute to a lower life expectancy at birth hence the importance of integration of traffic safety and health.

"There is a need for joint resource mobilisation to adequately and effectively respond to road traffic injuries and funding of interventions to ensure traffic safety. Road accident fund will go a long way in assisting accident victims and we have proposed that it should be adopted," said Dr Banda.

"It is important that we come up with strategies that minimise road accidents. But as the name suggests, it is an accident and is bound to happen, so when it happens there is a need to effectively respond to these accidents.

"We record numerous accidents on our roads and they present themselves to health institutions, so for easy management of such cases, an accident insurance system needs to be in place to effectively respond to these cases," said Dr Banda.

The fund entails that RAF is financed by collecting money from road activities like fuel sales, motor vehicle insurances, tollgates among other sources of income generating activities to fund healthcare concerns arising from road accidents.

In other jurisdictions like South Africa the fund is responsible for rehabilitating and compensating persons injured as a result of motor vehicles in a timely and caring manner as well as promoting the safe use of roads.

According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 1.3 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes and more than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

The proposal to adopt the RAF immediately got the backing of an experienced medical practitioner and specialist surgeon Mr George Vera.

"It is absolutely the right direction. You have to put up with the world's trends. We need to keep up our funding. I am a proponent of the road accident fund. There is a lot of money being spent on those injured in road traffic accidents. The ministry of health is taking the cost from the health budget.

"Why don't we, like other countries in Africa, get that money specifically for the road accident victims," said Mr Vera.

He gave an example that Zimbabwe consumes an approximate 1,5 billion litres of fuel per year, and if the health sector gets 5cents per litre they would take something like US$75 million from fuel remittances.

"If the Ministry of Health gets even half of that it will make a lot of difference. I would like this country to adopt the road accident fund. Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Swaziland they are collecting millions.

"Funding is very important and I sympathise with government that they are finding difficulties to find other sources of revenue but there is one staring at them, let's do it. We are not inventing the wheel here."

Source - The Herald
More on: #Road, #Accident, #Fund

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4904 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1888 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 786 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 814 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 824 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2968 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 181 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4387 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2215 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 924 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days