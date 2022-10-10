Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe court stops plan to build F1-grade race course

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2022 at 18:23hrs | Views
An ambitious plan to build a race track meeting Formula 1 standards between Hwange and Victoria Falls in Matabeleland North has been nixed by the High Court.

Justice Evangelista Kabasa of the Bulawayo High Court nullified a lease agreement for 500 hectares of land between the Hwange Rural District Council and a company called Stelix Civils, which planned to build the race course.

The judge made the ruling after 100 villagers filed a legal challenge to stop the development which they said would displace them from their ancestral lands.

Justice Kabasa, after hearing arguments from lawyers, found that whereas the Hwange RDC "was motivated by the desire to bring development to the communal land in question… the manner in which they went about it was unlawful."

The judgement was made on September 20, but only made available this week.

At the heart of the dispute was whether a June 11, 2018, resolution of the local authority granting a lease for 500 hectares of land to Stelix was lawful. Stelix went on to fence off the area.

The villagers from the Chibode, Kachecheti and Nemananga communities, represented by lawyer Josphat Tshuma of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, argued that under section 10 of the Communal Lands Act only the local government minister can set aside communal land for other developments and the Hwange RDC had usurped this authority by purporting to grant a business lease to Stelix.

Local government minister July Moyo, who was cited as the first respondent, did not file papers opting to be guided by the court's findings.

Justice Kabasa ruled: "It is common cause that the local government minister was not involved in all the processes that culminated in Hwange RDC's resolution granting a lease to Stelix. Equally, the procedures enumerated in section 10 are to be taken by the minister and not Hwange RDC…

"By accepting Stelix's application to establish a race course and proceeding to fence 500 hectares for that purpose, Hwange RDC did that which it had no authority to do…  There can be no doubt that whoever engaged in that process usurped the local government minister's powers."

The judge said there was no need to deal with other issues raised by the villagers including lack of consultation and the unreasonableness of Hwange RDC's actions, under the Administrative Justice Act, "because if the conduct itself was not lawful and such unlawfulness permeates through the whole process… how can such be fair, reasonable or rational?"

Crediting the Hwange RDC for being motivated by a desire to bring development to the region, the judge said she found "no justification to award punitive costs" against the local authority.

The judge then ordered that the decision to grant Stelix a lease for the construction of a race course was set aside; and "any actions and conduct taken by Hwange RDC following the granting of the lease agreement to Stelix are hereby declared invalid."

The judge swerved a demand by the villagers, in their proposed draft order, for Stelix to remove its fence within 48 hours of the order.

Formula 1 is a global sporting attraction capable of bringing billions of dollars to the economies of host countries.

South Africa is reportedly in advanced talks for the first African Formula 1 race since 1993 and the sport's president Stefano Domenicali says getting Africa back on the calendar remains a "very clear target."

"The only thing that I can say that after the first contact with Kyalami in South Africa is that there are other places in Africa that are interested on Formula 1. That's a very clear target: Africa will come back and hopefully very soon on our calendar," he said, speaking last month.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Court, #Course

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4909 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1888 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 786 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 814 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 825 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4387 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2215 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 924 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days