Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Welshman Ncube sounds alarm on electoral reforms

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2022 at 19:37hrs | Views
Urgent attention should be paid to electoral reforms on voter registration, transparency of the voter's roll, and the right of political parties to freely campaign, Professor Welshman Ncube has said.

Prof Ncube, a senior leader in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), said Zimbabwe should put its attention on these pressing problems, as only a few months are left until dates for the 2023 national elections are set.

His remarks follow the CCC's unveiling of the Pre-Election Pact on Electoral Reforms (PREPARE), which calls for electoral reforms before next year's elections.

"As provided in the constitution, voter registration must be continuously accessible to people. This thing of saying that outside the outreach programme, you can only register at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices like in Bulawayo is wholly unacceptable. It means people have no effective access to voter registration," he said, lamenting the lack of transparency in the entire electoral process.

Prof Ncube noted that despite talk on the delimitation of constituencies, the process was still not implemented.

"So far it has been opaque. There's been no transparency, time is running out and the things that should be done publicly have not been done," lamented the law expert.

He cited how the media coverage was still unfair despite the constitution and Electoral Act having adequate law for both private and public media to fairly cover elections.

"We know the state media is far off the legal imperatives of what it should be doing," said Prof Ncube.

The constitutional law expert bemoaned how the security apparatus, particularly the police, exhibited questionable behaviour yet the law specified how their conduct should be.

"The law is never followed," said Prof Ncube.

"The role of the police must be neutral and keep the peace but it's not happening"

The CCC leader claimed there was widespread abuse of legislation that requires police to be notified of meetings.

"Police have been insisting over the years that the obligation to notify them is in fact a different obligation altogether, that it is an obligation to apply for their permission, not the law. All of these things need to be attended to," he said.

The CCC leader also decried how the law was inadequate when it came to the counting and transmission of election results, particularly for the presidential election as opposed to the local and parliamentary elections.

"People ought to see results that came from polling stations, see the collation of results at a particular ward, constituency, province in real life so that there is no contestation over the actual result," he said, bemoaning how Zimbabwe continuously moved from cycle to cycle of disputed elections.

"The moment you have disputed elections you will have legitimacy issues. If ever you are a government where the majority of people don't believe it is there by virtue of their sovereign right or that they put that government there, that government will never have the moral and political authority to lead effectively. Hence you continue to have the characteristics of a failed state, a failed economy, politics and a failed everything."

Prof Ncube cautioned that if some of these issues are not resolved ahead of the 2023 elections, Zimbabwe would have "a palpably unfair and unfree election."

"No one will be convinced about the outcome and resultantly the government is never going to be able to change the fortune of the country," he said.

"So it is important for all parties to recognise that it might be late but there is an urgent need for genuine sincere dialogue over some of these issues. It is important to talk about these things, time is of the essence."

The CCC leader acknowledged the ruling Zanu-PF party would always be reluctant to engage in genuine electoral reforms "because they have never been a democratic party."

"They have never accepted the sovereign right of people to select a government of their choice. They believe that by virtue of their participation in the liberation struggle, people have obligation to vote for them but people don't vote for them," he said, noting how Zanu-PF resorted to violence against people as retribution for rejecting them.

"This is why you saw the signs all over the country, the construction of no-go areas in the rural areas. They believe that they own the electorate and no one else other than them should have access and those who exercise their sovereignty then get visited by violence in order."

Prof Ncube emphasised that resorting to violence, threats and withdrawal of government services in order to coerce people to hold a particular political opinion or vote in a certain way was undemocratic.

"As CCC, we must continue to prepare and overwhelm Zanu-PF in an election, notwithstanding the absence of electoral reforms and machinations they will engage in order to defeat the sovereign right of people to elect a government of their choice," he said.

Source - cite.org.zw

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4909 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1888 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 786 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 814 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 825 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4387 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2217 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 924 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days