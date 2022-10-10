Zanu-PF old guard wins central committee elections in Matebeleland

News / National

by Staff reporter

Most of the senior Zanu-PF members in Matebeleland won in the party's central committee elections held on Saturday.The central committee is the party's highest decision-making body outside of congress.The ruling party is preparing for its elective congress which will be held later this month.Announcing the results, Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Richard Moyo revealed that most of the senior party officials had won."The following are the results for Lupane district: Leonard Moyo, Nkayi: Tshata Mguni and Sihle Moyo, Tsholotsho: Cain Mathema, Sibangumuzi Khumalo. Umguza (unopposed) Obert Mpofu, Wilson Tshuma and Beverly Mthombeni, Women's quota: Sithembiso Nyoni (unopposed) Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu (unopposed) Mail Nkomo, Rebecca Fanuel, Penny Khuphe, " Moyo said.Isaac Ndebele won in Binga while Lot Mbambo, Nqabayezwe Maphosa and Sithembiso Ndlovu won in Bubi, while Jacob Mudenda and Fati Mpofu won the race in Hwange District.Zanu-PF Bulawayo District Central Committee chairman Mnothisi Nsingo announced that Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, Judith Ncube, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, and Mlungisi Moyo won.The other winners were Eulysses Nowedza, Godwin Mugumba, Mabutho Moyo, Elphas Tshuma and Molly Ndlovu.They were also joined by Joseph Tshuma, Ebbi Dube, Obert Msindo, Alderman David Ndlovu, Esnath Moyo, Charles Chiponda, Elifasi Mashaba and Constance Ndlovu."Congratulations to all successful candidates. In such an internal process, there are no winners or losers. The Party is the only winner as we have simply reshuffled and redeployed our best talents. After all, all winners are simply previous losers who got up and tried again," he said.Joshua Malinga was one of the notable names who failed to make the grade in Bulawayo.In Matabeleland South there was a significant upset after Senator Tambudzani Mohadi and Ambassador Aaron Maboyi were said to have fallen by the wayside. At the same time, Metrine Mudau and Mazibisa Ngwenya and Showa Moyo made it.In Insiza district, former minister and Insiza North Member of Parliament Andrew Langa also won.