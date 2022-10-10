Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF old guard wins central committee elections in Matebeleland

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2022 at 19:38hrs | Views
Most of the senior Zanu-PF members in Matebeleland won in the party's central committee elections held on Saturday.

The central committee is the party's highest decision-making body outside of congress.

The ruling party is preparing for its elective congress which will be held later this month.

Announcing the results, Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Richard Moyo revealed that most of the senior party officials had won.

"The following are the results for Lupane district: Leonard Moyo, Nkayi: Tshata Mguni and Sihle Moyo, Tsholotsho: Cain Mathema, Sibangumuzi Khumalo. Umguza (unopposed) Obert Mpofu, Wilson Tshuma and Beverly Mthombeni, Women's quota: Sithembiso  Nyoni (unopposed) Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu (unopposed)  Mail Nkomo, Rebecca Fanuel, Penny Khuphe, " Moyo said.

Isaac Ndebele won in Binga while Lot Mbambo, Nqabayezwe Maphosa and Sithembiso Ndlovu won in Bubi, while Jacob Mudenda and Fati Mpofu won the race in Hwange District.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo District Central Committee chairman Mnothisi Nsingo announced that Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, Judith Ncube, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, and Mlungisi Moyo won.  

The other winners were Eulysses Nowedza, Godwin Mugumba, Mabutho Moyo, Elphas Tshuma and Molly Ndlovu.

They were also joined by Joseph Tshuma, Ebbi Dube, Obert Msindo, Alderman David Ndlovu, Esnath Moyo, Charles Chiponda, Elifasi Mashaba and Constance Ndlovu.

"Congratulations to all successful candidates. In such an internal process, there are no winners or losers. The Party is the only winner as we have simply reshuffled and redeployed our best talents. After all, all winners are simply previous losers who got up and tried again," he said.

Joshua Malinga was one of the notable names who failed to make the grade in Bulawayo.

In Matabeleland South there was a significant upset after Senator Tambudzani Mohadi and Ambassador Aaron Maboyi were said to have fallen by the wayside. At the same time, Metrine Mudau and Mazibisa Ngwenya and Showa Moyo made it.

In Insiza district, former minister and Insiza North Member of Parliament Andrew Langa also won.

Source - cite.org.zw
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Plot, #Clerk

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4909 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1888 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 786 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 814 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 825 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4387 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2217 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 924 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days