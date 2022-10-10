Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nkomo berates ex-Zpra cadres intimidating communities

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2022 at 19:38hrs | Views
ZAPU president, Sibangilizwe Nkomo, has chastised some ex-ZPRA cadres who are reportedly being used by the ruling Zanu-PF party to intimidate communities ahead of next year's elections.

His remarks come as some war veterans have been used as weapons or instruments of violence in Zimbabwe, particularly in the run-up to elections in 1980, 2000, and 2008.

However, the ZAPU leader has urged the ex-combatants to be a force for peace rather than causing violence and intimidating communities.

Addressing a rally on Saturday in Ward 18, Molo, Bubi district, the ZAPU leader expressed disappointment that some former ZPRA cadres had been blamed for harassing communities.

"Fingers have been pointing at some of you ZPRA cadres in communities that you are the ones going around intimidating people," Nkomo said.

"Don't allow yourselves to be used in notorious deeds because Zanu will go and you will be left with that burden, so don't be used by it."

Nkomo advised the former combatants to change their behaviour and promote peace in communities.

"Become what you were taught during the liberation struggle, live well with others and continue preserving peace. Stop intimidating people who for many years have endured abuse from Zanu-PF. It's not right to harass people who have suffered under Zanu," said the ZAPU leader.

"We are looking at you ZPRA cadres to guard peace. Do what you were taught by ZAPU and Joshua Nkomo, not to carry out bad things. You are now old so you must leave a legacy that is good for your neighbours."

In turn, he urged community leaders, such as village heads, to refrain from intimidating others.

"Don't harass people; keep quiet rather than harass them," Nkomo said, noting that ZAPU was a peace-loving party.

Nkomo also advised the community to remain steadfast and not allow anyone to victimise them.

"We have heard reports of intimidation where people are threatened not to join ZAPU and if they do, they will be evicted from their resettlement areas and villages. There is nothing like that because ZAPU and ZPRA liberated the country with the help of the community. This land is yours including the farms which you fought for," he said.

"Don't allow yourself to be swayed by individuals who are afraid of Zanu, individuals who claim you won't receive maize or that you will be evicted for your land. It has been 42 years since we liberated the country, do you still believe there are cameras inside the polling station? That is false. It's your right to be in ZAPU and vote for it. You must liberate yourself from Zanu just like what our parents did during the struggle."

The ZAPU leader urged communities to remove doubts and abandon their fears of an opposition taking power in Zimbabwe, saying it was a possibility.

"You have suffered enough, liberate yourselves. Let's stay determined and be focused, don't be cheated but vote for a black bull," Nkomo said, adding it was important for people to defend their vote.

"It is important to have polling agents because votes must be watched over like a corpse."

Nkomo also requested for communities to volunteer themselves as polling agents as the party was financially struggling.

"The organisation is struggling. I don't want to lie so elections may come and we will still be in bad shape but I request polling agents to be determined. If our fortunes change, we will be talking about a new story," he said.

"Zanu-PF is like Goliath (a biblical character in the Bible -Book of Samuel who was a Philistine giant) but was defeated by a young David) and in this case, ZAPU is the small David."

Source - cite.org.zw
More on: #Nkomo, #Zapu, #Zanu

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4909 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1888 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 786 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 814 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 825 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4387 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2217 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 924 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days