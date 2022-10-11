Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top mines official arrested for abuse of office

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | Views
MASHONALAND West acting provincial mining director Sibongile Mpindiwa has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully forfeiting mining claims, changing ownership and then handing them over to other people.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission crack team swooped on Mpindiwa yesterday and she is expected to appear at Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court today facing four counts of criminal abuse of office.

ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure last night confirmed the arrest of Mpindiwa, who was being held in police custody at Chinhoyi Police station.

It is alleged that on February 22 2019, Mpindiwa, being the acting provincial mining director for Mashonaland West, issued a mining certificate to Frank Siyankuni for Ruvengo 13A and 13B on Stockdale Farm Chegutu.

The mining claims belong to Dallaglio Private Limited which was issued a mining certificate for the same mining area in 2005 and this certificate was never cancelled.

According to the charge sheet, Mpindiwa allegedly contravened the Mines and Minerals Act, which deals with the registration of mining blocks and requires that all due procedures must be followed before rejecting claims or signing certificates.

In addition to this, Mpindiwa allegedly acted contrary what was expected of a provincial mining director whose duties include supervising support staff at provincial level, overseeing ministry policies, and co-ordinating and maintaining best practices in the province.

Her actions were in apparent show of favour to Siyankuni and disfavour to Dallaglio Private Limited, said ZACC.

On the second count, it is alleged that on June 5 2019, Mpindiwa forfeited Victory 286 Bright Mine Syndicate of Verbluden of Dunphaile Farm registration number 41092 which belonged to Correct Dube.

The following year, on September 25 2020, Mpindiwa revoked the same mine from forfeiture and issued it back to Correct Dube. By so doing, Mpindiwa allegedly acted contrary to her duty by showing favour to Correct Dube at the expense of Micah Mashiri and other individuals on the waiting list.

Her actions were allegedly in breach of the Mines and Minerals Act which clearly states that revocation of such mines should be done within 21 days from date of forfeiture. In the case in question, revocation was done after 15 months, according to ZACC.

On the third count it is being alleged that in February 2021, Mpindiwa issued someone identified only as Kwaramba with a prospecting licence to mine at Strathmore Farm which is located in Banket.

The farm is allegedly reserved for the mining promotion corporation, a Government exploration company under EPO 07/2019 but the blocks for Kwaramba are situated right under that exclusive prospecting order.

In this case, Mpindiwa again acted illegally. According to ZACC, she should have rejected the application for a

prospecting license since the area in question was under EPO 07/2019.

On the last count, Mpindiwa is alleged to have revoked Zurich Mine's registration number 268 and 269 under revocation invoice number 063213B on June 4 2021. Zurich Mine had been issued its certificates on September 11 2006 and these were forfeited in September 2011.

Mpindiwa allegedly revoked Zurich Mine's two registrations 10 years later after Zurich had forfeited the mine. She is being accused of acting contrary to her duty by showing favour to Hardwork Berah, who received the new licences, and disfavour to Athanas Ranjeni and other applicants on the waiting list.

By so doing she contravened the Mines and Mineral Act which requires that such revocation can only be done within 21 days from the date of forfeiture.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4909 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1888 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 786 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 814 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 825 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4387 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2217 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 924 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days