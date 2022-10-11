Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Telecel set for corporate rescue

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | Views
Telecel Zimbabwe, the smallest of the three mobile phone operators in the country, is set to be placed under corporate rescue, a form of bankruptcy protection, due to serious financial distress.

In a High Court application filed yesterday by Mr David Mhambare, the Communication and Allied Service Workers Union of Zimbabwe secretary general, says Telecel is insolvent and faces liquidation if no rescue action is immediately taken.

Mr Knowledge Hofisi of Aurifin Capital was nominated the corporate rescue manager.

Its assets, as of December 31, 2021, were $1,5 billion against total liabilities of $24 billion, pointing to negative equity of $22,5 billion, says the court application.

"The…conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue operating as a going concern," says Mhambare.

"If the solvency position of Telecel does not receive prime attention, it will inevitably go under liquidation."

Mr Mhambare said corporate rescue is ideal in the circumstances as it affords Telecel an opportunity to "rehabilitate, obtain a moratorium from the execution of judgments by litigants, develop and implement a sound corporate rescue plan that secures the rights of all creditors and preserve value to the shareholders by ultimately avoiding liquidation of the company which otherwise has prospects of resuscitation."

Telecel, Mr Mambare said, is in the financial doldrums after accounting for only $2 billion or 2,6 percent of the total revenue of $76 billion for the whole telecoms sector in Zimbabwe last year.

He said with the continuous advancement in technology, telecoms equipment requires constant upgrades. Currently, the global trend is pointing to 5G and there has been increased investment in 4G/LTE in Zimbabwe.

"Telecel hasn't invested adequate resources towards 4G/5G network compared to its competitors and this places it at a competitive disadvantage, yet internet and data will soon overtake voice as the largest revenue contributor for mobile telecoms," he says.

Workers have not been getting full salaries since January 2022 while benefits such as medical aid have been suspended. In 2015, there were close to 700 permanent employees, but the number has since fallen to about 300, of which most of them are graduate trainees and interns who have limited skills, Mhambare said.

Its financial challenges, which include significantly higher liabilities, have been aggravated by the impact of shareholder disputes which have been ongoing for years.

Telecel is 60 percent owned by Telecel International while 40 percent is owned by Empowerment Corporation (EC), a consortium of indigenous individuals and business groups.

Businesspeople, Dr James Makamba and Dr Jane Mutasa are major shareholders in EC.

Apart from Dr Makamba and Dr Mutasa, some individuals and business groupings claiming to be shareholders, including businessman Dr Phillip Chiyangwa, Zimbabwe Farmers Union, National Miners Association, Indigenous Business Women Organisation and Magamba Echimurenga.

Mr Leo Mugabe and Mr Patrick Zhuwao, nephews of the late former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, are also among prominent figures who were once declared legitimate shareholders in Telecel Zimbabwe.

In 2010, the Affirmative Action Group, then led by Supa Mandiwanzira also demanded equity in the Empowerment Corporation, claiming that it was entitled to a share.

"The Empowerment Corporation appears to be a consortium whose members could be predominantly individuals and may lack the capacity to inject meaningful capital in (Telecel).

"(But)…Telecel can be saved from the brink of collapse through placing it under supervision and commencement of corporate rescue proceedings.

In order to resuscitate Telecel, it is my respectful estimation that a balance sheet reconstruction would be required through the implementation of a scheme of compromise.

 "The majority of creditors in numbers could be paid cash while a process of converting debt into equity with foreign creditors could be considered," says Mhambare.

In April this year, Telecel chairman Mr Selby Hwacha said the company was weighing several "options" to revive the business.  "Telecel is going through extremely difficult times…and we are burning our minds in trying to think what the best strategy is," he said.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4909 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1699 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1888 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 786 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 814 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 825 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2970 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4387 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2217 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 925 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days