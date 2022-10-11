What's wrong with Bosso?

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOUR games, four penalties!Highlanders should self-introspect about the penalties that they are now conceding willy-nilly.In their last four games, including the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final clash against Bulawayo Chiefs, different referees have given penalties against Highlanders, an indication that something could be wrong with their defence.In the cup game against Chiefs, Bosso conceded a penalty after Peter Muduhwa fouled Obriel Chirinda in the box, with Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda saving the spot kick only for the Bulawayo giants to lose the match 1-0.Bosso went on to concede penalties in the three league games that followed, first being against Cranborne Bullets in Rusape where defender Mbongeni Ndlovu was adjudged to have blocked a shot with his hand. Then, Highlanders were leading 1-0 and Cranborne equalised from the spot kick, with the encounter ending 1-1.Highlanders went on to give away a penalty against FC Platinum when Ndlovu missed the ball and brought down Brian Banda in the box. Walter Musona converted the penalty giving the platinum miners a lead in a match that Highlanders went on to lose 3-2.On Sunday, Highlanders wingback Godfrey Makaruse handled in the box when he slid to stop a Malvin Gaki cross two minutes into the second half, with the latter converting the spot kick to give Chicken Inn a 1-0 lead.The match went on to finish 2-2 as Highlanders fought from a 2-0 for a point.Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito feels referees have erred in giving some penalties against his side while denying them spot kicks.The Brazilian-born coach alleged that at Cranborne the referee looked aside when the hosts' defender handled inside the box and against FC Platinum their striker Lynoth Chikuhwa was elbowed inside the penalty area but the match official turned down their shouts.Maybe before blaming referees, Highlanders need to take responsibility for allowing the opposition to penetrate their box, forcing their defenders to commit fouls.Bosso should also look at the spaces that they give between the midfield and the forwards, where their opponents tend to outnumber them and initiate attacks from those areas.On Sunday, Brito defended his players who he trusts are being victims of poor officiating."I don't want to talk and say too much about referees. We know that they try to do their best or we expect that they come to the games with the correct minds. Our players need to trust but at times they talk to us and say that was not a penalty but we need to confirm that through the images," Brito said.The three-league match winless run has seen Highlanders being kicked out of the top four by Ngezi Platinum Stars who are on 47 points while Bosso have amassed 46 points.Ngezi extended their unbeaten run to six games at the weekend when they drew 1-1 away at Harare City who are fighting for survival.Highlanders' next encounter is at home against Bulawayo Chiefs who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Bulawayo City. It was a big win for second from the bottom City who ended a four-match losing streak and in the process kept their survival hopes high as they moved to 27 points in 30 games. Bulawayo City are five points away from safety with four games left before the season ends.