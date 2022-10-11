Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NUST student has solutions to power challenges

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | Views
HE started with developing a unique dry biomass-powered prototype machine in 2020, which has the capacity to pump up to 60 000 litres of water per hour, a model that could be scaled up for use on larger commercial projects in mines and irrigation schemes.

Initially designed to deal with problems associated with the invasive exotic lantana camara plant or shrub due to its poisonous effect on the natural ecosystem and a threat to grazing land, the biomass conversion technology is promising to be a game changer in providing clean alternative energy, as well as creating economic value for households and private entities.

The invention is yet to be officially launched as a finished product in the market, as it is undergoing polishing processes and pre-production stage fine-tuning with relevant bodies, but is already exciting market interest given its wider implications.

Its originator, Fortune Mswathi Donga (27), an Applied Chemistry graduate from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) who is based in Nkayi District, is now focused on establishing a company that would provide similar energy solutions on a large-scale including easing some of the biting electricity challenges facing the country.

"At a certain point soon I'll have to launch the company, the website, and the new products. There's a huge positive response from the market and commitments to buy the product once on market," says Donga who operates from his father's metalwork shop near Nkayi Business Centre.

"Some studies are being done at Nust on the biomass product performance. So, launching the product any earlier would have been premature. While this product has been under development together with the water pumps, there are new products also being developed so that once we launch the company, we're also able to have a cocktail of products in our portfolio.

"So, at the moment to enter the market there's still a hurdle to be jumped. To mass produce there must be a workshop set up and other issues to be sorted for operations to fully run smoothly hence at this point some reasonable financial injection is needed."

At a time when Zimbabwe and the wider region are faced with electricity generation and supply gaps, which are negatively affecting productivity and basic service provision, Donga is convinced that vast deposits of idle biomass material across the country could be harnessed to generate clean power for the economy.

He defines biomass as a broad and specific term referring to any naturally existing hydrogen and carbon-based material, solid material like wood, shrubs, animal dung and anything that is animal and plant matter capable of decomposing.

Using the same technology, the youthful innovator has come up with another model to guide the establishment of biogas-fired mini-electricity plants that could be adopted by rural institutions or companies to meet their own energy needs.

"The new innovation is simply another unique kind of the first. While the first pumped water using biomass, what's happening with the second is that biomass is converted the same way as before into gas then the gas fuels an electric generator," he says.

"This can be implemented in various levels or sizes of between 10-1 000kW. We can have what can be termed ‘biomass power stations'. Here the approach is that in order to tackle energy needs, especially electricity, we need to decentralise electricity generation.

"Companies or industries that have access to biomass resources like farms, timber processors, or communities with access to biomass or invasive plant species can independently produce power for their consumption and sell excess to neighbours or the grid via net metering."

According to Donga, a decentralised power generation model for Zimbabwe is ideal. What this means, he explains, is that for every kilowatt hour a company can generate the implication is that there is 1kW less chance of load shedding.

From this standpoint, individual households or entities could also invest in power generation businesses and sell to the national grid over and above meeting their own needs.

"This is easy and this technology is capable of that. There's a company in India, Husk Power Systems, for instance, which installs similar technology to generate electricity using rice husk in communities far from grid access.

"So, they help enterprises and farmers away from the national grid to add value to their products and reduce post-harvest waste using a reliable, affordable and climate resilient energy generation model," says Donga.

"I dream of the same for Zimbabwe. Our local power challenges should be addressed using local solutions, especially ones developed in Zimbabwe as we have a better understanding of all mechanisms involved."

His proposition comes at a time when the country's growing economy is piling pressure on energy resources amid a depressed national and regional grid. While the Government is seized with implementing big energy projects such as the US$1,5 billion Hwange Power Station expansion, there have been calls to diversify the country's energy mix.

Roping in more private sector players, especially on renewable energy investments like solar, biogas, wind and hydro, is seen as ideal in complementing Government efforts as well as assisting the shift towards easing carbon footprint in line with global climate change commitments.

"Zimbabwe is said to have over 1 000MW of energy in biomass resources and our technology centres around gasification, which means there is one more technology implementable in Zimbabwe that could bring us a huge step closer to synthesizing biofuels using the Fischer Tropsch process," Donga added.

"Zimbabwe loses millions of US-dollars paying for electricity imports and still load-shedding remains a big challenge with consumers experiencing long hours of over 12 hours or three to four days per week as we do here in Nkayi. Amagetsi kasisawazi."

 The Fischer-Tropsch (FT)) process is a catalysed chemical reaction in which carbon monoxide and hydrogen are converted into liquid hydrocarbons of various forms.The FT process was developed by Franz Fischer and Hans Tropsch in early 1920s.

While many students desperately look for employment upon graduation, Donga prefers the entrepreneurial path and hopes to derive a livelihood from such innovative projects, which he says have the potential for a higher spin-off.

"With these projects I intend to define my livelihood and plan to open a company that fabricates and implements these technologies and more. Actually, my plan is that these projects are reproduced or mass produced for companies, industries and individuals," he said.

"At some point even myself or my company may tap into generating electricity for sale to Zesa. Hence some products to be developed include investing in affordable water drilling equipment for rural communities that will especially be usable in non-rocky terrains and it's at the final developmental stages and will then be tested."

The youthful innovator says he has many entrepreneurial ideals and looks forward to going commercial soon but lacks capital, hence he is also seeking for potential investors to buy in into his projects.

"There are more products I need to develop to make daily community life affordable and climate friendly. I want to spend my time developing new inventions as a means of living, solving daily challenges and saving people from the adverse climate impacts," he said.

"As I have indicated, my dream is to set up a company that will drive mass production of biomass power stations for other companies and individuals but the challenge is financing. Setting up a company is not easy, especially without adequate financing."

Donga grew up in the Gwamayaya area under Chief Sikhobokhobo in Nkayi.

He did his primary education at Gwamayaya Primary School and proceeded to Hlangabeza High School for secondary education up to 2014.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Nust, #Student, #Nkayi

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4915 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1888 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 786 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 814 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 825 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4388 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2217 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 925 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days