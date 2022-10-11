Pupils cheat death as commuter omnibus overturns

News / National

by Staff reporter

NINETEEN Drake High School pupils cheated death after a commuter omnibus they were travelling in overturned and landed on its roof, leaving three pupils hospitalised.Three pupils sustained serious injuries and are admitted to Kwekwe General Hospital.Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident which happened last Thursday along Zisco Road."Martin Tofa (23) was driving a Toyota Hiace towards Redcliff CBD with 19 pupils from Drake Secondary School. Upon reaching Zisco Plant where there is a steep uphill, the vehicle rolled back and hit the edge of the road with its rear fender before overturning and landing on its roof," he said.As a result, the pupils sustained varying injuries and three of them are admitted to Kwekwe General Hospital. Police appealed to members of the public to adhere to all road traffic regulations and exercise caution when driving.In another incident, a Zhombe man died after being attacked by a machete wielding gang that pounced on a gold milling centre in Zhombe.According to police, on Sunday at around 0100hours at a milling centre near Zhombe East Business Centre, a four-member gang armed with machetes, axes and iron bars, pounced on a gold milling plant.They attacked people demanding cash and other valuables."The now deceased Mr Emmanuel Ushe (58) was in the company of his two sons aged 14 and nine at a hammer mill waiting for their ore to be processed when the assailants pounced on them demanding cash," said police.Mr Ushe was attacked by the assailants and left lying in a pool of blood.He later died from the wounds.The men also force-marched the two children to a nearby homestead where they forcibly opened doors and assaulted everyone using an axe and iron bars demanding cash."They were given an undisclosed amount of cash before they ransacked the house and took cellphones before disappearing into the darkness," said Inspector Mahoko.Police are appealing for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.