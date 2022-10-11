Death at a funeral

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE people died while 14 others were injured when a bus collided with a haulage truck on Saturday night near Gwayi, in Matabeleland North.The bus belonging to the Zimbabwe Power Company was reportedly carrying mourners from a funeral in Bulawayo when it collided with a haulage truck that was attempting to overtake a tipper truck at the 215km peg.Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the accident saying it was a result of human error."I can confirm that on 8 October 2022 at around 7PM, a fatal road traffic accident involving a bus and a haulage truck occurred at the 215km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road."The driver of the haulage truck tried to overtake a tipper truck when he realised that there was an oncoming bus fast approaching and at close range."To avert the imminent collision the drivers of the haulage truck and the bus simultaneously veered off the road into the bush and in the process, the vehicles collided."Resultantly two passengers died on the spot and a third one was pronounced dead on arrival at St Luke's hospital."Fourteen passengers, who were on board the bus, were admitted to St Luke's and Hwange Colliery Company hospitals having sustained various injuries," said Insp Banda.He appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules and avoid misdemeanours that cause accidents such as failing to dip lights at night."As ZRP Matabeleland North province we would like to urge the motoring public to always remain professional in their driving conduct even when doing night driving."Some drivers tend to dazzle other road users at night while others do not consider obeying the information from the road signage."Fatigue also has a bearing on the conduct of drivers, especially those doing night driving. It is advisable to rest when tired, together we can tame the traffic jungle and save lives."