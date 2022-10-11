Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Death at a funeral

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | Views
THREE people died while 14 others were injured when a bus collided with a haulage truck on Saturday night near Gwayi, in Matabeleland North.

The bus belonging to the Zimbabwe Power Company was reportedly carrying mourners from a funeral in Bulawayo when it collided with a haulage truck that was attempting to overtake a tipper truck at the 215km peg.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the accident saying it was a result of human error.

"I can confirm that on 8 October 2022 at around 7PM, a fatal road traffic accident involving a bus and a haulage truck occurred at the 215km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

"The driver of the haulage truck tried to overtake a tipper truck when he realised that there was an oncoming bus fast approaching and at close range.

"To avert the imminent collision the drivers of the haulage truck and the bus simultaneously veered off the road into the bush and in the process, the vehicles collided.

"Resultantly two passengers died on the spot and a third one was pronounced dead on arrival at St Luke's hospital.

"Fourteen passengers, who were on board the bus, were admitted to St Luke's and Hwange Colliery Company hospitals having sustained various injuries," said Insp Banda.

He appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules and avoid misdemeanours that cause accidents such as failing to dip lights at night.

"As ZRP Matabeleland North province we would like to urge the motoring public to always remain professional in their driving conduct even when doing night driving.

"Some drivers tend to dazzle other road users at night while others do not consider obeying the information from the road signage.

"Fatigue also has a bearing on the conduct of drivers, especially those doing night driving. It is advisable to rest when tired, together we can tame the traffic jungle and save lives."

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4916 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1888 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 786 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 814 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 876 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 825 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4388 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2218 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 925 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days