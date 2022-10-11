Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ephraim Chawanda attacks Chikwata leadership

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE Saints and Warriors legend Ephraim Chawanda popularly known as "The Rock Of Gilbraltar" has taken a swipe at the club's leadership after the team was relegated from the Zifa Southern Region Division One league at a time when the prime objective was to bounce back to the Premier Soccer League.

Chauya Chikwata, as Zimbabwe Saints are popularly known, have been in the football wilderness for over a decade after they were relegated in 2011.

Businessman Felix Dzumbunu is the architect of the latest attempt to revive the club and chairs the executive on an interim basis while another businessman Vincent Pamire, a former club chairperson leads the board of trustees.

The Zifa Southern Region confirmed that Zimbabwe Saints, even after playing to a 1-1 draw with ZPC Hwange on Saturday, had been demoted from the league after just one season, along with Ajax Hotspurs, Quality Foods and Indosakusa.

Chawanda took to his social media account to vent his anger on the club's leadership.

"It is a sad situation to see the club at which I made my name struggling to resuscitate its former glory. There have been lots of attempts to elevate the club to the apex league in Zimbabwe; of which once or twice the feat has been achieved only for the club to come crushing down into the dust. Here we talk of making it back into the premier league by different means, that is through the boardroom, buying out a franchise (status), both of which apparently large sums of money were used. A few months back there was talk of a ‘big' sponsor signed up for our beloved Chikwata, but it seems like those bags of money could not save the team," Chawanda said.

In a major boost for Chikwata, the club received a US$30 000 sponsorship deal from Adachi Disability Services in July.

Chawanda says the leadership must pass the baton to others willing to take the club forward.

"What seems obvious is that it's not about money or sponsorship (I know this is the oxygen of sport). It's time we look at the leadership of the club from the board led by (Vincent) Pamire to the administration which is always meddled by (Gibson) Homela. I can confidently say these people have failed the team and must introspect on why after all these attempts, after all these ‘large sums' of money, the club is still in the dust? It's time they should swallow humble pie and allow other people to come aboard . . . not to just give the money, but to also lead in the club's operations."

Hwange bounced back to the top league after winning the Zifa Southern Region league.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4916 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1889 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 786 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 814 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 876 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 825 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2973 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 365 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4388 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2218 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 925 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days