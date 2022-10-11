Bosso unearth another gem

News / National

by Staff reporter

Despite results not going their way in the last few games, Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito is proud to be creating a foundation for the club's future, with the latest gem being midfielder Mason Mushore, who was unleashed on Sunday against Chicken Inn.The 20-year-old Mushore was given his first start on Sunday in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in the absence of vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku, who was not available because of injury.Adrian Silla, who sources say has pending disciplinary issues, was also not part of the team, making Mushore the only option in that role.Mushore played the "Claude Makalele" role, a defensive screen in front of the back four made famous by the French midfielder, to perfection, shutting out Chicken Inn and launching attacks.The Portuguese national said such young players were the future of Highlanders."We are happy because as you might be aware we had three players missing from last weeks' game and we thrusted in people that have not been playing for a while. We thrusted in the young player Mason (Mushore) and he had an amazing game. This is a victory for us and a victory for the club that we have produced one more good player, a player than can help and can be a foundation for the future of Highlanders. At least we have this talent," Brito said.Mushore fired a long-range cracker just before the end of the first half, but the effort narrowly missed the upright post.The lad came to Highlanders in the mid-season transfer window from Golden Eagles, who play in the Zifa Northern Region Division One League and was mentored by the Bosso assistant coach Joel Luphahla.Before he joined the senior team, Mushore was registered with the Highlanders' developmental side Bosso 90.In the Sunday game against Chicken Inn, centreback Mbongeni Ndlovu was also not available and was replaced by Chrispen Ncube, who had been on the sidelines for a while.Ncube played on the rightback and Andrew Mbeba was moved to the centre where he partnered Peter Muduhwa.Other young players that made the cut to the first team under Brito include Prince Ndlovu (16), who has been coming from the bench, Nigel Ncube (21) and Daniel Msendami (20) who is now on loan at Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy.Ndlovu has been touted as the next Peter Ndlovu.