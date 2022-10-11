Job Sikhala defiant despite harsh prison conditions

News / National

by Staff reporter

INCARCERATED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala (Zengeza West) and Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North) yesterday said the tough conditions at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison had strengthened their resolve to fight for a better Zimbabwe.The two legislators and 14 party supporters have clocked three months in remand prison after being denied bail five times by the courts. They face a charge of inciting violence in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, following the brutal murder of fellow party activist, Moreblessing Ali.In a statement through their lawyer Freddy Masarirevu, the legislators said their ordeal in remand prison was a reflection of the pain that Zimbabweans were going through under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime. They claimed that their detention was politically motivated."Fellow Zimbabweans, we feel your inner pain because of what we are currently going through behind these dark walls of Chikurubi Maximum Prison," the legislators said in a statement."We cannot hide the fact that we have suffered for the past four months. As humans, there is a certain amount of pain and suffering we can endure."A lot has happened during our incarceration which we strongly feel is unjustified, and most importantly, unlawful as it violates the fundamental pillars of constitutionalism and the rule of law. We cannot express enough of our resentment and indignation at the manner in which our cases have been handled."We remain resolute. We reiterate that we did not commit any crime. We are here because of our will and commitment to a better Zimbabwe. We continue to appreciate the work our legal team is doing. They have our full support."