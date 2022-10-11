Esigodini fire victims identified

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have released the names of the 10 victims who died while trying to extinguish a raging veld fire at Rodrose Farm, Esigodini yesterday.In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the victims have been identified by their next of kin.The victims are Kessary Sibanda, a male adult aged 53 of Marula, Figtree, Ian Mudimba, a male adult aged 38, Simon Mdlongwa, a male adult aged 39, Nelisingwane Dlamini, a male adult aged 47 of GMB Esigodini, Luzibo Tshuma, a male adult of Chiziya Malundu Village, Binga, OliverMudimba, a male adult aged 39, Bafana Moyo, a male adult aged 53 of Dimbamiwa Village, Nkayi, England Moyo, a male adult aged 20 of Nketa 8, Bulawayo, Thabani Mpofu, a male adult aged 46 of Gwelutshena Village, Nkayi and Menelisi Ngwenya a male adult aged 20 of Mandangema Village, Nkayi.The bodies of the victims were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with incidents of veld fires in all parts of the country where lives have been lost and property destroyed in situations which clearly show recklessness, negligence and in some cases criminal activities. "Those found to be igniting veld fires will bearrested without fear or favour. The public is urged to be alert and quickly report cases of fire incidents to the Police and relevant stakeholders for swift reaction," Asst Comm Nyathi said.Meanwhile, Police have confirmed the arrest of 20 suspects in connection with yesterday's violent skirmishes at Mupedzanhamo Market Stalls, Mbare, Harare. The suspects went on a rampage destroying vending stalls and motor vehicles while fighting to control vending stalls.The suspects are, Taurai Mbidzi, Norest Gwangwava, Beverly Chimedza, William Masomera, Raphel George, Freedom Hondera, Bonface Muza, Hwahwa Mbariro, Tawanda Thompson, Maraka Munaki, Albert Maurambadoro, Brighton Nyamadyare, Ronald Mutyandafa, Tatenda Matamba,Tembalani Chire, Tinotenda Matose, Edika Chimhako, Lawrence Guti, Norman Kasa and Edmore Mandofa."The value of property destroyed is yet to be established. The public is urged to be law-abiding citizens, conduct social and economic activities in a peaceful manner to assist the Police in the maintenance of law and order in the country," Asst Comm Nyathi said.