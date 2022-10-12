Victoria Falls mayor denied bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICTORIA Falls mayor Somveli Dlamini has been denied bail in a case where he is facing a fraud charge.Dlamini was remanded in custody until October 24 when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Collet Ncube.In denying him bail, Ncube said the court was concerned that Dlamini could interfere with witnesses or tamper with evidence.This followed reports that Dlamini had allegedly hired war veterans and members of the Hwange District Residents Association to demonstrate against town clerk Ronnie Dube.Dlamini was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officials over his involvement in the unprocedural sale of a commercial stand valued at US$90 000.Prosecutor Charlene Gore said: "On 15 August 2022, the accused in his capacity as mayor unlawfully and intentionally made a misrepresentation and purported to be Valentine Munyaradzi Maseko who he had earlier on in 2003 purchased Stand Number 1139 from by making an application using the name Valentine Munyaradzi Maseko under the Wood Road Housing Scheme upon which the council offered him Stand Number 1771."Council law stipulates that land seekers must not have benefited before from allocation, purchase or lost stands through repossession.Dlamini is represented by Givemore Muvhiringi of Muvhiringi and Associates.