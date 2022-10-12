Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers unions wrap 'reckless' minister

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2022 at 05:41hrs | Views
TEACHERS' unions are demanding the dismissal of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development minister Amon Murwira for calling on the new graduates to open own schools to cater for the estimated 4 000 schools deficit in the country.

The unions said the remarks were reckless since government in constitutionally mandated to provide education facilities for its citizens and not delegate that responsibility to private investors.

Addressing a graduation ceremony at the United College of Education (UCE) in Bulawayo recently, Murwira stated that graduate teachers should open private schools to cover the over 4 000 deficit in the country.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) president Obert Masaraure said the availability of quality public education was a fundamental right whose provision fell squarely on the State.

"Private educational institutions were never designed to take the responsibility to provide education from the State. If anything, the duty of the State becomes more pronounced as it must directly supervise these schools to ensure the education offered meets the quality necessary for national development. In addition, regional and international conventions and instruments are clear on the duty of the State in providing accessible quality education for all," Masaraure said.

"Only ruling party, the elite can afford to create these private schools. Murwira's sentiments were meant to legitimise the proliferation of private schools owned by the ruling elites. Teachers are being exploited in such schools and we hope the graduate teachers understand that they are being lured to private schools to be exploited."

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou added: "The issue of building institutions of learning is a government issue. Murwira must accept that the State has failed. If the State has failed, it is better to look for investors who could possibly build schools."

Educators Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Tapedza Zhou said: "The government has an obligation to provide quality education through a regulatory framework that includes policy formulation and implementation and a sound monitoring and supervisoryrole that effectively checks the quality of education."

Efforts to get a comment from Murwira were fruitless yesterday as he was not picking calls.

Meanwhile, government has reinstated some of the teachers that were suspended for absenteeism.

This has resulted in union leaders such as Tafadzwa Munodawafa being reinstated after a 22-month impasse.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 488 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4932 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1895 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 788 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 816 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 877 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 826 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2977 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 979 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 366 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2157 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3101 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1738 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4390 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2218 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 926 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days