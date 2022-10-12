Zifa dangle Super 8 Cup sweetener

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League and its sponsors have gone out of their way to woo spectators to the Axis Solutions Super 8 Cup final between Simba Bhora and Golden Eagles on October 22.Although the 90 minutes of football will be the main event, there are ample other reasons for members of the public to make their way to Rufaro Stadium on the day.As part of efforts to bring back fans to local stadia, the Zifa Northern Region with the support of its sponsors, Axis Solutions, have come up with innovative ways to spice up the pre-match activities which include performances by one of the country's leading musicians.Dendera maestro, Sulumani Chimbetu, Baba Harare and popular music producer DJ Fantan, will get members of the public in the groove while waiting for the potentially explosive final.Their performances are being sponsored by Allied Insurance Company, Dairibord Zimbabwe, BMG Consultants and Black Shark Protection Services through their strategic partnership with the Zifa Northern Region Soccer League.Speaking at the kit unveiling ceremony ahead of the final, Axis Solutions Africa chief executive Brian Mukudzavhu said they were excited to see other sponsors complementing their efforts to elevate the standard of the domestic game."As Axis Solutions we are really excited that we have started to see other sponsors coming on board. I need to really thank the league and the other sponsors who came on board. The soccer kits sponsored by Axis Solutions are a sign of treasuring the Super 8 Cup final. As Axis Solutions Africa, our sponsorship of the Region Super 8 Cup is not just a thank you to our customers who love the game but also a thank you to the Axis Solutions family who have worked tirelessly to make sure that this event is a success," said Mukudzavhu.Zifa Northern Region secretary-general Sweeney Mushonga said the move to invite musicians to perform at the final was part of the league's initiatives to lure back fans to domestic matches."Currently we have not witnessed the kinds of crowds that used to come at our stadia to watch local football, so we cannot continue to take our fans for granted believing that as long as we have a soccer match they will come to watch," said Mushonga."We have gone out of our way to make sure that we do something extra that can motivate fans to come and I'm happy to say that Axis Solutions agreed to this proposal. The league is convinced that this strategic synergetic alliance will go a long way in bringing back part of the lost crowds to our matches," he said.The initiative by the Northern Region Soccer League comes at a time when attendance figures at local stadia, especially for matches in the Premier Soccer League have gone down as clubs struggle to emerge from the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.