Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

FRENCH football giants Paris St German are the first side the Highlanders leadership, which is on a tour of Europe has visited.Members of the Bosso hierarchy were part of the crowd that watched the champions League tie between PSG and Benfica played at the Parc Dec Prences Stadium on Tuesday evening. The match ended 1-1, the goals scored by Kylian Mbappé and João Mário, both from the penalty spot.Highlanders board chairman Luke Mnkandla, executive committee chairman Johnfat Sibanda, executive committee secretary Morgen Dube and treasurer Busani Mthombeni are part of the trip. They were spotted at Parc des Princes with Nqobile Magwizi, the Sakunda projects manager.The quartet who began their business in Paris, France, are now set to split up with Mnkandla and Sibanda headed for Manchester while Dube as well as Mthombeni are destined for Barcelona, Spain, for three days.They will reunite to conclude the tour in Brussels, Belgium.The tour is a learning venture organised by the club's principal sponsors, Sakunda Holdings, who announced the expedition some months back.