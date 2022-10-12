Zanu-PF youth leader dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has announced death of an administrative director within the party Elias Sibanda who died earlier today.Sibanda, age not given but originally from Binga, was one of the directors in the party's Administration."He died early this morning at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare after being unwell for some time. His condition reportedly kept deteriorating until he succumbed to an undisclosed ailment in the early hours of Wednesday, the party said.Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu confirmed the death of Sibanda and said the party had lost a hardworking cadre."He was one of our directors and administration officer. Sibanda was a hardworking young man and his death has dealt a blow to the party," said Mpofu.Zanu-PF provincial chairman for Matabeleland North Richard Moyo said Sibanda was a key youth member for the province.