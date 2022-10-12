Latest News Editor's Choice


Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

by Staff reporter
22 hrs ago
BORNFREES4ED, a newly-formed Zanu-PF affiliate whose membership is drawn from young people born after 1980, has joined the fray in calling for the unconditional removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the Western countries.

The Bornfrees4ED, some of whom were born after the country was slapped with the illegal embargo in 2001, said they are bearing the brunt of the sanctions as some of them are failing to secure jobs following the closure of industries.

The illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the Western countries has contributed to the collapse of industries in Bulawayo resulting in unemployment in the city.

Once considered the country's industrial hub with flourishing factories, Bulawayo is today a pale shadow of its former self.

At the turn of the millennium, the manufacturing sector in the city suffered the most due to economic sanctions, which stifled its ability to effectively operate.

Productivity nose-dived as companies failed to retool due to their inability to access cheap financing. The country's successful land reform programme implemented in 2000 triggered the imposition of economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, mainly in the form of the so-called Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zdera) in America.

Zdera is opposed to giving bilateral and debt relief and assistance to Zimbabwe.

The US and EU sanctions on Zimbabwe are illegal and unjustified because they violate Article 41 of the United Nations Charter, which states that sanctions can only be decided by the UN Security Council.

Any unilateral measures taken by an individual State without the approval of UNSC resolution are illegal in nature because they infringe upon States' right to economic and social development.

Cognisant of this, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution which calls upon all States not to recognise unilateral extra-territorial coercive economic measures or legislative acts imposed by any State on another.

Bornfrees4ED dispelled the myths by opposition parties that the sanctions were targeted at few political leaders and Government officials.

The EU, in 2002, joined the US, and slapped Zimbabwe with the so-called "targeted measures" on pro-ruling party entities, including high-ranking politicians, business figures, journalists and military personnel.

Bornfrees4ED president Lesiman Humbe, said they have set a target of two million registered youths to vote for Zanu-PF in next year's harmonised elections.

"These sanctions must just go, and if those who imposed them including those who called for their imposition, believe that as youths, we have been hoodwinked by their catch phrase of ‘targeted sanctions', they must know that they are mistaken," he said.

"We are fully aware that these sanctions are not targeted to a few in leadership position because we are bearing the brunt as youths. Sanctions were imposed so that the generality of the citizenry can turn against  our Government."

Humbe said the illegal sanctions, firmly grounded on the Western countries' quest for Zimbabwe's international isolation, have failed to accomplish the intended mission of bringing Zimbabwe to its knees.

He said despite the illegal sanctions, the Second Republic under the astute leadership of President Mnangagwa continues to spearhead the ongoing transformational projects being implemented across the country.

"We believe that under a different leadership, perhaps this country would have collapsed, but that is not the case under President Mnangagwa who managed to weather the storm through his sound economic policies which are in line with Vision 2030 aimed at transforming the country into an upper middle-income economy," he said.

"The National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) is the second step of the Second Republic's drive to attain Vision 2030 of achieving a middle-income economy in the next eight years."

One of NDS1's priorities is efficient infrastructure delivery and overall socio-economic development.

The NDS1 has mainstreamed a lot of cross-cutting issues that include gender, youth, women, people living with disabilities, employment, people living with HIV, environment and climate, social accountability, ICTs, capacity building, culture and value systems among others.

Launching the economic blueprint in November 2020, President Mnangagwa said the Government will continue implementing robust, innovative and responsive strategies.

He said the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy will continue to be boldly implemented towards a vibrant US$8,2 billion agriculture sector that will achieve national food and nutrition security.

Humbe said Bornfrees4ED seeks to conscientise the youth who were born after Independence on nationalism, patriotism and nation building.

"Having noted that some youths were being led astray by the country's erstwhile colonisers and their sympathisers, As Bornfrees4ED, we decided to go on a nationwide campaign to mobilise young people so that they defend and consolidate the gains of the liberation struggle," he said.

 "By and large, the organisation intends to have a membership of two million before the harmonised polls and these people will definitely vote for our President ED Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF. We are operating in all 10 province and so far, the organisation has successfully facilitated the registration of more than 200 young people to register to vote."

Humbe said they will also link young people with the Chitepo School of Ideology so that they are taught the history of the country.

Zanu-PF's school of ideology is meant to equip party members with party virtues and norms.

Speaking at the 365th Session of the Politburo meeting last week ahead of the ruling party's Central Committee members elections, President Mnangagwa said youths must be nurtured to be the vanguard of the party.

He commended the Zanu-PF structures and affiliates for the sterling work in mobilising and recruiting new members towards ensuring five million votes in next year's elections.

"The mobilisation work by all leagues of the party alongside other affiliate organisations is applauded. The increased attendance by the youth at various Government programmes and the overall visibility of our party through robust efforts of affiliates such as the Young Women for Economic Development, Men BelievED, Zicosu, Teachers for ED, Councillors for ED and Mawindi for ED among others should continue to be encouraged," he said.

President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF will never surrender its responsibility to guide, guard and provide for young people.

Source - The Chronicle

