Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
CHARMED by President Mnangagwa's open door policy and far reaching economic reforms, more investors will be coming from the European Union (EU) which is prepared to extend loans to the private sector as relations between the 27-member bloc and Zimbabwe continue to improve.

After presenting his credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday, incoming EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Jobst Von Kirchmann, said the bloc is available for constructive dialogue with Harare.

Prior to the advent of the Second Republic, relations between Zimbabwe and the EU were strained after the latter sided with Britain in unjustifiably sanctioning the country following its land reform programme that redressed land inequities.

But President Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe is Open for Business policy has seen a number of European countries setting up shop in the country in yet another remarkable feat that Ambassador Kirchmann said can only be deepened.

"My mission here is targeting constructive dialogue with Zimbabwe. I said this today when the President said the EU no longer has sanctions on Zimbabwe, that is exactly what makes it possible for us to engage on trade aspects, we are the fourth largest Zimbabwean trading partner in the country."

Ambassador Kirchmann said with relations between Zimbabwe and the EU having thawed since the dawn of the Second Republic, there is scope for further co-operation especially in trade, a thrust that dovetails with President Mnangagwa's foreign policy that places international trade at the heart of diplomatic relations.

"We are seeing more and more investors coming (to Zimbabwe), the latest from France and Germany. We have at least US$105 million worth of investment currently, which of course creates jobs. I am very happy that the European Bank, the biggest bank in the world, has opened a credit facility for the private sector. I had a meeting with them last week to see how we can enlarge that facility into the future, to also increase further investment from the private sector," he said.

Zimbabwe is a signatory to the Economic Partnership Agreement with the EU which goes beyond trade in goods, and include services and investment, trade-related areas such as sustainable development, competition, trade facilitation as well as further improvement in trade in goods and rules of origin.

Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 has also piqued the EU, which is now coming on board with financial packages to accelerate the nation's goal of becoming an upper middle-class economy in eight years' time through inclusive development as outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

"The European Union and its member states stand ready to support that. Currently we are investing around 60 million euros to support the health sector, in the coming years we will support greener and climate smart agriculture.

"The President today outlined how important it is for there to be more productivity and sustainability in agriculture. Together with other members of the EU, we will have around 162 million euros which we will invest in greener and smarter agriculture," Ambassador Kirchmann said.

The EU envoy, who was among four ambassadors who presented their credentials yesterday, also lauded Zimbabwe for improving the role of women in decision making through progressive quotas that have been introduced by President Mnangagwa.

On his part, Switzerland Ambassador-designate, Mr Stephanie Rey, described relations between his country and Zimbabwe as "excellent".

"We are still one of the top investors in Zimbabwe in the pharmaceutical, agriculture and shoe manufacturing sectors, we will do certainly more. President Mnangagwa was in Switzerland this year and he stimulated trade between the two countries, I hope that we can do more to solidify trade," he said.

Another incoming Ambassador who also presented his credentials was Mr Salem Shibeeb Hamad Alkaledi from Kuwait, who also said there is a need to shift focus from political relations which are cordial between his country and Zimbabwe.

"We have a fund for developing countries. We have lined up many projects in Zimbabwe and we are looking forward to the transformation of our relations to focus more on trade, particularly in tourism,  and more investments. I hope during my term more investors will come to Zimbabwe from my country."

Egyptian Ambassador-designate Ms Salwa Mowafi said President Mnangagwa stressed the need for Zimbabwe and Egypt to deepen trade.

"Egypt is very willing to invest in the fields of health and capacity building in Zimbabwe, this is what we will do," she said.

All the ambassadors who presented their credentials yesterday are resident in the country.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zimbabwe, #Sanctions

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4938 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1896 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 816 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 827 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 984 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 344 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 366 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2157 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3102 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1738 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4393 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4086 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2218 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1829 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 926 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days