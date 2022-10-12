Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zifa vice-president and Vungu Member of Parliament Omega Sibanda has rubbished the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) road map for football as debate on the suspension of Zimbabwe from the international football family continues in the august house.

World soccer governing body, (Fifa) stripped Zimbabwe of its membership rights in February this year for government interference after the SRC suspended the Zifa board led by Felton Kamambo in November last year alleging mismanagement of funds, corruption and sexual harassment of female referees.

On Tuesday, MPs debated the report presented by the Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation on the state of football administration.

Sibanda said the path taken by the SRC had profound effects on the careers of athletes and also affected several stakeholders in the game.

He said the body's road map was a nullity because Fifa has already said it would only lift Zifa's suspension on condition that Kamambo and his board are reinstated.

Sibanda said failure to adhere to Fifa's road map would take close to a decade for Zimbabwe to be readmitted into international football.

"Let me draw you back a little bit to 1980 when we came from the war. The chairman of SRC then was Mudede, who was there without understanding the statutes. He caused Zimbabwe to be banned from 1980 to 1985 until our very own Hon. Speaker, Hon. Mudenda took over in 1985," Sibanda said.

"This is when Zimbabwe was readmitted again after being suspended from football during the 70s because of the war and because he did not understand how SRC functions."

He said on the issue of abuse of funds, it must be noted that Fifa funds are Zifa 100% and Fifa is the only organisation which can ask for audited statements.

"If you look at the funds which Fifa advanced to Zifa, there are specific funds for specific projects. However, if those funds are abused or misused, the person who has got the authority to deal with those funds is the partner, which is Fifa that is doing that," Sibanda said.

"Some might stand up and say we can do without Fifa, which is fine and which is exactly what we are doing but we are not going to see international football in our country.  These sub-committees, including the structures which they have put for the executive of Zifa are a nullity, they will never be recognised by Fifa. The only thing we can do is to comply and comply with diplomacy. We cannot make Zimbabweans happy by doing wrong things."

Outspoken Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa — a former Warriors fitness trainer insisted that SRC had made the right decision to intervene, arguing that football had been hijacked by "criminals."

"The same way that certain opportunists and chancers have invaded the political field by having resources rather than the history, by not belonging to a party structure but use money to be in party structures, that is what has happened to sport again," Mliswa said.

"The infiltration of criminals who have come in to take what belongs to the sport people. The portfolio committee is totally biased. It is not thorough, I have studied it and if there is anything, it was a political report. It has factual errors, a couple of misrepresentations, especially on the sexual harassment issue."

Mberengwa East MP Marko Raidza of Zanu-PF wadded into the debate saying: "Football is very key in this country; so we need to put our hands together as leaders to make sure that people who earn a living through it must continue doing so.

"Because of the suspension that happened to the Zifa board, we are realising that the youth are no longer being inspired enough to go into football. The SRC, Zifa and (Sports minister Kirsty) Coventry must seriously look into this issue and the impact of the suspension to bring sanity to football."

Kambuzuma MP Williams Madzimure (CCC) said: "Zimbabwe is not participating in (international) soccer, and this means that our children do not have a window from where they can be seen in their carriers.

"They do not have opportunities to display their skills and their years are going to waste.  Look at sport from a business point of view, the government should look into the matter and take it seriously.  If there is no sport, no one will take care of the infrastructure."


Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Omega, #Zifa, #SRC

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4938 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1896 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 817 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 828 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 984 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 366 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2157 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3102 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1738 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4393 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4086 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2218 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1831 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 926 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days