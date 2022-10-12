Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) has called on Finance minister Mthuli Ncube to present the 2023 national budget in United States dollar terms to avoid the need for a supplementary budget.

Ncube will present the budget next month at a time when the country's economy is facing major headwinds that include currency volatility, high inflation, liquidity constraints, policy inconsistency and rolling power cuts.

"It is the demand of citizens that the government must budget in US dollar terms to eliminate the need for a supplementary budget as experienced in the current budget," Zimcodd said in its recommendations for the 2023 budget.

However, economist Prosper Chitambara said the proposal by Zimcodd was unlikely to be entertained by government.

 "It may be a good idea but if they do that it would be an admission that they have fully dollarised and that will create pressures, including a demand by civil servants for a full United States dollar salary. I do not think government would do that," he said.

 The socio-economic justice coalition group has also recommended that the Finance ministry improves on the time it takes to disburse funds allocated in the budget. A number of government ministries as well as local authorities have bemoaned the late disbursement of funds which has crippled their operations.

"Timely disbursements are key in attainment of set goals by local authorities which improves the quality of service delivery," it said.

 Zimcodd also added to calls for the government to remove the 2% Intermediated Money Transfer Tax which was put in place in 2018 to shore up government coffers.

"Government should scrap or reduce regressive taxes like the 2% tax. Ministry of Finance is called upon to develop a framework for prudent tax incentives," Zimcodd said.

"The current haphazard and off-the-cuff determination is vulnerable to abuse and not beneficial to the nation."

Government, Zimcodd said, should review and increase cushioning allowances for vulnerable groups in tandem with the poverty datum line thresholds as a way of strengthening social safety nets. Zimcodd has also proposed that the health budget be increased from the 14,9% of the total budget this year to at least 30% of total revenue next year.

"The citizens demanded that the health budget be increased to 25%-30% allocation, prioritising maternal health services. The health sector has a huge deficit in terms of infrastructure, equipment, drugs and workforce, thus the need to allocate more resources to restore decent service," it said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4940 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1896 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 817 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 828 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 984 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 615 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 344 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 366 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2157 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3102 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1738 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4393 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4086 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2218 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1831 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 926 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days